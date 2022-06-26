Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Carney — To Andrew James Carney and Lauren Lee Carney of Selah, a daughter, Lainey Lee Carney, 3 pounds, 2.9 ounces, at 11:22 p.m. on June 12, 2022; and a son, Carson James Carney, 3 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 11:23 p.m. on June 12, 2022. Grandparents are Scott and Teresa Smeback, John and Melissa Carney, and Sarah and Sean Michael, all of Selah.
Carpenter — To Chase and Yasmin Carpenter of Outlook, a daughter, Celilah Edith Carpenter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:49 a.m. on June 9, 2022. Grandparents are Yasmina Rodriguez of Granger, Guillermo Sanchez of Tieton and Craig and Eva Carpenter of Granger.
Desgroseillier — To John Edward Desgroseillier and Elizabeth Anne Watlen, a son, Hudson Reid Desgroseillier, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:19 p.m. on June 8, 2022.
Escareno Chavez — To Armando Chavez Jr. and Daisy Escareno of Yakima, a son, Azanah Jose Escareno Chavez, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:48 p.m. on June 12, 2022. Grandparents are Teresa and Jorge Reynaga and Ana Arias and Armando Chavez, all of Yakima.
Fasano — To Jayeles McCabe Fasano and Lacey Ray of Yakima, a daughter, JayeCey LaVelle Fasano, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 2:14 a.m. on June 9, 2022. Grandparents are John and Krishna Ray, Matt Fasano and Kristi Hubbard, all of Yakima.
Garcia — To Angel Hernandez Garcia and Erica Vanessa Garcia of Yakima, a daughter, Kamila Jane Garcia, 5 pounds, 15.5 ounces, at 10:12 a.m. on June 14, 2022. Grandparents are Art and Angie Salazar and Idalia Hernandez, all of Yakima.
Gee — To Bradley Oryon Gee and Melissa Davon Pauling, a son, Kash Alexander Gee, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. on June 7, 2022. Grandparents are Rockelle and Robert Pauling and Shirley and Anthony Gee, all of Yakima.
Gomez — To Basilio Gomez Jr. and Lyndsi Brooke McGaffey of Tieton, a daughter, Elaina Grace Gomez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:51 a.m. on June 13, 2022.
Hernandez Gonzalez — To Karen Lizeth Hernandez Gonzalez of Yakima, a daughter, Lesly Michell Hernandez Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:43 p.m. on June 8, 2022.
Huerta Magana — To Marcos Omar Huerta and Maria Estela Magana of Yakima, a daughter, Zenaida Estela Huerta Magana, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Grandparents are Estela and Jose Aria of Mexico and Zenaida and Marcos Huerta of Veracruz, Mexico.
Milligan — To Jewel D. Milligan III and Amy Joy DelBianco of Tieton, a son, Jewel D. Milligan IIII, 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, at 8:58 p.m. on June 6, 2022. Grandparent is Amy Joy DelBianco of Tieton.
Ranger — To Christopher and Tayler Ranger of Selah, a son, Douglas William Ranger, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. on June 9, 2022. Grandparents are Mark Landry and Micki Huhtala of Buckley and Jeff and Kara Ranger of Naches.
Rodriguez — To Johnny Angel Rodriguez and Victoria Estrella Hodges of Yakima, a son, Elijah Azriel-Angel Rodriguez, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:25 p.m. on June 6, 2022.
Sargeant — To Reginald Lee Sargeant and Andraya Xmamsa Tujillo of Wapato, a son, Kyler Albert Sargeant, at 3:53 a.m. on June 6, 2022. Grandparents are Tina Sockzehigh, Martin Travis Trujillo, Darlene Starr of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Chris Sargeant of Goldendale.
Starr-Villegas — To Julio Villegas and Meiling Starr-Gardee of Wapato, a daughter, Julianna Amira Starr-Villegas, 6 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 2:56 a.m. on June 8, 2022. Grandparents are Richard Gardee and Vicky Starr of Wapato.
Villanueva — To Vicente Villanueva and Jinalee Deniz of Toppenish, a daughter, Laiyanna M. Villanueva, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, at 8:29 p.m. June 11, 2022.
