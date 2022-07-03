Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Bazan Hernandez — To Norberto Bazan Hernandez and Jasmine Bazan of Yakima, a son, Edwin Bazan-Hernandez, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:16 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Grandparents are Kara and Joe Hernandez of Yakima, and Gregoria Hernandez Martinez and Felix Bazan Loa of Mexico.
Navarro Maldonado — To Jose Juan Navarro and Blanca Maldonado of Yakima, a son, Jose, 8 pounds, 12.9 ounces, at 11:33 p.m. on June 17, 2022.
Lorave Martin — To Brandon Michael Martin and Dannielle Lorave Carrell of Yakima, a daughter, Haydinn Lorave Martin, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:34 a.m. on June 18, 2022. Grandparents are Joan and Clark Carell of Yakima, and Julie and Dion Martin.
Camacho — To Jose Camacho and Jailene Mendoza of Yakima, a daughter, Aryana Camacho, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:24 a.m. on June 18, 2022.
Spencer — To Kaleb and Kellie Spencer of Wapato, a daughter, Macy Lyn Spencer, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:22 a.m. Grandparents are Amy and Kevin Buss of Bellingham, and Monica and Todd Spencer of Harrah.
Smith — To Stuart and Lori Smith of Grandview, a son, Merrill Levi Smith, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:53 p.m. on June 16, 2022. Grandparents are Kevin and Marcia Naylor of Grandview, and Tina and Stanley Smith of Prosser.
Markle — To Travis and Stephanie Markle of Selah, a son, Noah Benjamin Markle. Grandparents are Joe and Shawna Camacho of Selah and Beth and Mike Hoffarth of Yakima.
Maceda Hernandez — To Noe and Aide Maceda of Yakima, a daughter, Hefziba Abigail Maceda Hernandez, 8 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 3:30 p.m. on June 15, 2022.
Martinez — To Angel Martinez and Flor Reyes of Yakima, a daughter, Eliana Itzel Martinez, 5 pounds, 11 ounces at 1:40 p.m. on June 22, 2022.
Sevigny — To Jude and Terisha Sevigny of Yakima, a son, Henry James Sevigny. Grandparents are David and July Martin Cottonwood, Calif., and James and Patricia Sevigny of Yakima.
Hernandez Jimenez — To Leodegario Hernandez and Maria Jimenez Guevara, a daughter, Alexa Cataleya Hernandez Jimenez, on June 22. 2022.
De La Torre Robles — To David De La Torre and Lorena Robles of Wapato, a son, Andres De La Torre Robles, 8 pounds, at 10:33 p.m. on June 19, 2022.
Velez Agredano — To Nestor Velez and Diana Agredano of Yakima, a son, Jose Alonso Velez Agredano, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:50 p.m. on June 18, 2022. Grandparents are Maria Agredano and Jose Lopez of Yakima, and Anamaria and Hector Velez of Yakima.
Wiedel — To Gabe and Alexis Wiedel of Yakima, a son, Clay Filliol Wiedel, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:51 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Grandparents are John and Denise Filliol of Yakima, and Willis and Anita Wiedel of Salida, Colo.
Pacetti — To Alex and Hannah Pacetti of Selah, a son, Shilah William Pacetti, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:52 p.m. on June 19, 2022. Grandparents are Shawn and Carrie Bryon, and Danette Pacetti and James Lund of Portland.
Jiron — To Ricardo Jiron and Alina Covarrubias of Yakima, a son, Julian Ricardo Jiron, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:12 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Grandparents are Esmeralda Linares and Felipa Covarrubias of Yakima, and Marta Nava and Arturo Jiron of Yakima.
