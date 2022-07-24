Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Alvarez — To Jose Alvarez Valdovinos and Janira Luevanos of Wapato, a son, Jayden Emanuel Alvarez Luevanos, at 9:14 p.m. on July 4, 2022.
Coder — To Gavin Scott Coder and Cassidy Leann Grimsley of Yakima, a son, Grayson J. Coder, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. on July 6, 2022. Grandparents are Khale Hendricks, Jacob Grimsley, Rebecca Laplant and Justin Coder, all of Yakima.
Garcia — To Benito Garcia and Elizabeth Gabriela Fernandez of Zillah, a son, Luka Jae Garcia, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:45 a.m. on July 5, 2022.
Garcia — To Jesse Delfinion Garcia and Tiara Maria Telles-Batin of Yakima, a daughter, Sara Luna Garcia, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:34 a.m.
Gonzalez — To Noel and Diana Lizet Gonzalez, a son, Samuel Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 2.4 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. on July 6, 2022.
Leach — To Daniel Eldon and Christa Anne Leach of Yakima, a son, Eldon Michael Leach, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:13 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Grandparents are Elliot and Michelle Farrell of Concord, N.H., and Greg and Lori Leach of Yakima.
Lesser — To David Michael and Megan Kelly Lesser of Selah, a son, Gideon Michael Lesser, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. on July 9, 2022.
Lizotte — To Nikhil Elizah and Alexis Azalia Lizotte of Yakima, a son, Easton James Lizotte, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:56 p.m. on July 5, 2022. Grandparents are Tahvio and Erica Gratton, Brian Flores, Tommy and Deyion Lizotte, and Tiffany Finkley, all of Yakima.
Mata — To Lionel Mata and Jeanatte Martinez, a son, Luca Gael Mata Martinez, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:03 p.m. on July 7, 2022.
Martinez — To Hugo Martinez Lopez and Maria del Rocio Salinas Pacheco of Yakima, a daughter, Catalina Martinez Salinas, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. on July 5, 2022. Grandparents are Benancio Salinas and Maria Pacheco and Catalina and Emilio Martinez, all of Mexico.
Palafox — To Carlos Palafox and Veronica Martinez of Yakima, a daughter, Ximena Palafox, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:41 a.m. on July 10, 2022.
Peral — To Everardo Peral Estrada and Siria Arreola Solchaga of Yakima, a son, Isai Peral Arreola, 8 pounds, 15.8 ounces, on July 9, 2022.
Perez — To Jose Merced Perez Briceno and Alexi Guadalupe Rodriguez of Yakima, a son, Jose Santiago Perez Rodriguez, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. on July 5, 2022. Grandparents are Alejo Rodriguez and Guadalupe Maria of Mexico and Oregon and Santiago Perez and Maria Matilde Briceno of Mexico.
Perez — To Francisco Perez and Annabelle Ramos of Zillah, a daughter, Galilea Perez, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:17 a.m. on July 11, 2022.
Root — To Andrew Michael and Jamie Annette Bales Root of Yakima, a son, Adam Lee Alvie Root, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:22 p.m. on July 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.