Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Feduska — To Myranda and Marcus Feduska, a son, Callaway Alen Feduska, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:06 a.m. on July 1, 2022. Grandparents are Kimberley and Charles Hiebert and Angel Feduska and Adolfo Gutierrez.
Garza — To Janine Salinas Garza and Christopher Garza, a daughter, Olivia Kinsley Garza, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:46 a.m. on July 1, 2022. Grandparents are Rebecca Warren and Rueben Salinas Jr. and Dalia Rodriguez and Jose Garza of Yakima.
Dzul — To Karen and David Dzul, a daughter, Camila Dzul, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:10 a.m. on July 3, 2022.
