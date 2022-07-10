Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Martinez Duarte — To Fernando Alonso Espitia Martinez and Kimberly Duarte of Tieton, a daughter, Alaia Espitia Duarte, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. on June 26, 2022.
Availa — To Yaritza Misleydi Fernandez Avila of Yakima, a son, Raul Ismael Ortega Fernandez, 7 pounds, 0.9 ounces.
Harmon — To Jayson and Danielle Harmon of Yakima, a son, Orion Neil Harmon, 7 pounds 3.8 ounces, at 7:25 a.m. on July 2, 2022. Grandparents are Brenda Caraway and Norvell Rose of Yakima, Treva Harmon and Liz Boelter of Yakima.
Donily — To Samuel and Jessie Donily of Yakima, a son, Obadiah Israel-Travis Donily. Grandparents are April and Eric Stucker of Yakima, Travis Donily and Jennifer Holman of Yakima.
Garcia Moreno — To Daniel Garcia and Lydia Moreno of Yakima, a son, Daniel Jr Ezequiel Garcia, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:42 a.m. on July 2, 2022. Grandparents are Delia Moreno of Yakima, Bernadette Ortiz and David Garcia of Wapato.
Vera Casady — To Martin Vera and Sera Casady of Yakima, a son, Wolfgang Ren Vera, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:18 a.m. on July 1, 2022. Grandparents are Connie and Tim Batin of Toppenish; Joey and Sonya Casady of White Swan, Pamela Sohappy of Harrah.
Eyestone — To Brad and Haley Eyestone of Ellensburg, a daughter, Nora Elaine, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. on July 1, 2022. Grandparents are Kevin and Linda Holmes of Yakima, Joel and Betsy Eyestone of Winlock.
Alvarez — To David and Taylor Alvarez of Yakima, a daughter, Ariel Marie Vanle Alvarez, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. on July 1, 2022.
Hamsher — To Brennen and Halie Hamsher of Yakima, a son, Thorin Keith Hamsher, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:08 a.m. on June 30, 2022.
Recondo — To Pedro and Maddelyn Recondo, a son, Elias Lane Recondo, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:03 p.m. on June 30, 2022.
Oseguera Hernandez — To Emilio Oseguera and Brianna Hernandez, a son, Ínzo Augustus Oseguera, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:12 a.m. on June 30, 2022.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
To Kassandra Campos and Jaden Fayard of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces, on June 9, 2022.
To Brenda Mendoza and Joel Munguia-Walle of Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces, on June 9, 2022.
To Lecie Owens and Ryan Nehls of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, on June 9, 2022.
To Jackeline Rodledo and Marvin Garcia of Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces, on June 9, 2022.
To Ana Mendez and Froylin Flores of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces, on June 13, 2022.
To Victoria and Casey Hiatt of East Wenatchee, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces, on June 13, 2022.
To Adriana Rivera Mendoza and Richard Bueno of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces, on June 14, 2022.
To Isis Pinedo Sanchez and Mario A. Sanchez of Ellensburg, a son, 5 pounds, 13.9 ounces, on June 20, 2022.
To Cristal Montes and Daniel Preciado of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces, on June 21, 2022.
To Kendyl Borden and Adrian Moreno of Pasco, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, on June 22, 2022.
To Yoana Lucatero and Carlos Verduzco of Prosser, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15.5 ounces, on June 22, 2022.
To Brianne and Mark Wallace of Grandview, a son, 9 pounds, 8.4 ounces, on June 23, 2022.
To Deseray Trejo and Ezequiel Ayala of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces, on June 24, 2022.
To Tricia and Rafael Hernandez Jr. of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, on June 25, 2022.
To Jacqueline Correa-Malta and Cristian Gonzalez Cobrera of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, on June 6, 2022.
To Erika Mendoza and Andres Martinez Chavez of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, on June 27, 2022.
To Ericka Rodriguez and Tyler Burns of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, on June 28, 2022.
To Seirra Goble and Abel Ruvalcaba of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces, on June 28, 2022.
To Juana Hurtado and Luis Orozco of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces, on June 28, 2022.
To Yereida Lopez and Jose Urquiza Lopez of Yakima, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces, on June 28, 2022.
Watershed Birth Center
Rich — To Jack Robby Rich and Stephanie Dodge, Yakima, a daughter, Alice Rich, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 4 a.m. on June 15, 2022. Grandparents are Kurt and Karen (deceased) Dodge of Yakima, Dale Rich of Selah, and Mary Rich of Kennewick.
Compo-Trotchie — To George Trotchie and Cheyenne Compo, Yakima, a daughter, Lavender Sky Compo-Trotchie, 8 pounds, at 8:19 p.m. on June 22, 2022. Grandparents are Eva Cultee, Cecil Compo, Patrice George, Tyran Trotchie, all of Yakima.
