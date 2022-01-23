Prosser Memorial Health
Garcia — To Juanita and Andres Garcia of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15.7 ounces, on Dec. 1, 2021.
Benitez — To Anabela Negrete and Samuel Benitez of Prosser, a son, 6 pounds, 12.1 ounces, on Dec. 3, 2021.
Meeske — To Tallee and Nate Meeske of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces, on Dec. 3, 2021.
Acosta Itin — To Deysi Serrato Lagunas and Salvador Tapia Acosta Itin of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10.8 ounces, on Dec. 7, 2021.
Valenzuela — To Patrisia Perez Ruiz and Jose Valenzuela of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, on Dec. 8, 2021.
Hammes — To Kristina and Joseph Hammes of Zillah, a son, 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces, on Dec. 10, 2021.
Cantu — To Ciara Garcia and Anselmo Cantu III of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces, on Dec. 10, 2021.
Plata — To Brittanee Hermann and Manuel Plata of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, on Dec. 11, 2021.
Godinez — To Naara Trejo and Fernando Godinez of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces, on Dec. 14, 2021.
Flores — To Yazmin Hernandez and Miguel Flores Jr. of Grandview, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, on Dec. 14, 2021.
Valencia Chavez — To Adriana Canales and Miguel Valencia Chavez of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces, on Dec. 16, 2021.
Lopez — To Samantha and Carlos Lopez of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 7.1 ounces, on Dec. 19, 2021.
Calvert — To Theresa Sanders and Kevin Calvert of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces, on Dec. 20, 2021.
Peralez — To Danielle Peralez of Mabton, a son, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, on Dec. 24, 2021.
West — To Courtney Brown and Justin West of Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2.7 ounces, on Dec. 27, 2021.
Endicott — To Maria Campos and Jacob Endicott of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 5.1 ounces, on Dec. 29, 2021.
Watershed
Birth Center
Wolftail Bowden — To Christopher Whitebill Jr. and Victoria Wilbanks, Gleed, a daughter, Kia-Faye Wolftail Bowden, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:14 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022. Grandparents are Misty and Dante Martinez, Margo Bowden, and Bill Billy Wolftail, all of Gleed.
Yakima Valley Memorial
Elmo — To Derae and Ahtziry Elmo of Yakima, a daughter, Kehmani Grey Elmo, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022.
Sullivan — To Brittany and Darrylshane Sullivan, a daughter, Astreya Kalani-Jewel Sullivan, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.
Haines — To Vanessa Esquivel and Christopher Lee Haines of Yakima, a son, Jameson Lewis Haines, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Benjamin and Martha Patricia and Martin and Jacqueline, all of Yakima.
Charlet — To Emma Anne and Jacob Andrew Charlet of Naches, a son, Luther Jackson Charlet, 4 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.
Farias Leyva — To Maria Leyva Farias and Alexis Farias of Yakima, a daughter, Issabella Ailahny Farias Leyva, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022.
Sierra Pena — To Rebecca Sierra Pena and Ignacio Sierra Razo of Yakima, a son, Javier Sierra Pena, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022.
Walkenhauer — To Jessica Redfir and Kevin Joel Walkenhauer of Yakima, a son, Kaden James Walkenhauer, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, at 5:12 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Vern and Sharon Redifer and John and Sue Walkenhauer, all of Yakima.
