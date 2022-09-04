Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Flumerfelt -- To Robert and Amanda Flumerfelt of Yakima, a son, Clay James Flumerfelt, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022. Grandparents are Don and Tracie Hodgson of Yakima, and Steve Flumerfelt and Melonie and James Day of Yakima.
Boggs -- To Shane Boggs and Ivy Clayton of Wapato, a daughter, Georgette Evelyn Francis Clayton Boggs, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022. Grandparent is Shane Boggs.
Garza – To Jeremias Garza and Arlene Quesada of Yakima, a son, Carter King Garza, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:12 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022. Grandparents are Anda Quesada, and Lydia and Mario Garza.
Heineke -- To Derrick and Kaitlyn Heineke of Yakima, a daughter, Colette Morgan Heineke, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, on Aug. 18, 2022.
Archer -- To Brooks and Lauren Archer of Yakima, a son, Drew Dean Archer, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:34 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022.
Diaz -- To Andrè Diaz and Alexandra Maldonado of Selah, a daughter, Evangelina Stella-Rose Diaz, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Angelina Fuentes and Jorge Maldonado of Yakima, and Anne Diaz of Yakima.
Dragoo – To Todd and Lisa Dragoo of Moxee, a son, Canyon Anthony Dragoo, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.