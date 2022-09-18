Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Mejia-Martinez — To Noemi Mejia and Marcos Javier Martinez of Yakima, a son, Martin Felix Martinez, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Virgilio and Carolina Mejia of Mexico and Marcos and Esther Martinez of Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico.
Alvarado Portillo-Villalto Argueta — To Veronica Yamileth Alvarado Portillo and Alexis Edenilson Villalta Argueta of Yakima, a daughter, Zoe Rebecca Villalta Alvarado, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:31 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Reina Portillo and Santos Alvarado of El Salvador and Dimia Pierce.
Lee-Wallace — To Brittnee Lee and Mike Wallace of Moxee, a son, Hudson Lee Wallace, on Sept. 7, 2022.
Yoerger — To Kaitlin Elizabeth and Michael Allen Yoerger of Selah, a daughter, Brooklyn Marie Yoerger, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:27 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022. Grandparents are Marla Garza and Kevin DeMerritt and Sherry Sutton and Allen Yoerger.
Watlamet-Martin — To Christine Lyn Watlamet and Alfonso Jesus Martin of Yakima, a son, Alfonso Gustavo Martin, 8 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 5:58 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2022. Grandparents are Ofolia Martin of Sunnyside and Alfonso Martin of Buena.
Knowles — To Josalynn Knowles of Selah, a son, Emmett River Peters, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:27 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Cynthia Peters of Selah and Robert Collier of Richland.
Dresker — To Carlie and Robert Dresker of Yakima, a son, Brooks Wayne Dresker, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Kim and Tim Gosser of Yakima and Carolyn and Rob Dresker of Yakima.
Moreno-Muniz — To Elizabeth Moreno and Juan Carlos Baltierra Muniz of Granger, a son, Juan Carlos Baltierra Moreno III, 6 pounds, at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Hernandez — To Larissa Marie and Jose Hernandez Jr. of Yakima, a son, Gabriel Joseph Hernandez, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:17 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.
Kosoff — To Gabrielle Anne and Daniel Richard Kosoff of Yakima, a son, Mykola Viktor Kosoff, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:21 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.
Juarez-Garcia — To Diamond Jaylene Juarez and Erik Gabriel Garcia Arguello of Yakima, a son, Angel Abriel Garcia, 8 pounds, 11.7 ounces, at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2022.
Wallahee — To Roberta Lynn and Jim Nathan Wallahee of Wapato, a son, Jax Royce Wallahee, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:43 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.
Wilkinson — To Amanda Paige and Riley William Wilkinson of Yakima, a son, Carter William Wilkinson, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022. Grandparents are Shane and Amy Del Vecchio of Yakima and Russ and Kate Wilkinson of Yakima.
Ramirez-Roa — To Amanda Ramirez and Nathaniel Roa of Yakima, a son, Isaiah Saint Roa, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022. Grandparents are Linda and Javier Ramirez of Yakima and Crystal and Daniel Roa of Yakima.
Doan-Campos — To Ashley Alynne Doan and Javier Vega Campos of Yakima, a son, Zayvian Javier Campos, 6 pounds, 3.6 ounces, at 9:38 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. Grandparents are Tammie Nichols of Yakima and Yolanda Vega of Yakima.
Espinoza-Whitehawk — To Jessica Shantelle Espinoza and Jim Castilla Whitehawk of Yakima, a son, Kai Enzo Castilla, 5 pounds, 13.1 ounces, at 6:59 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Jessie Espinoza of Yakima and Tawnya Flower of Kennewick and Maria Osorio and Jim Castilla of Yakima.
Sutterlict-Martinez — To Janealle K. Sutterlict and Michael W. Martinez of Yakama Nation, a daughter, August S. Martinez, 9 pounds, 2.3 ounces, at 4:33 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Gene and Kwasa Goudy-Sutterlict of Yakama Nation and Ramon and Elizabeth Martinez of Wapato.
Benitez-Emery — To Yanelli Isabel Benitez and Isaac Joesph Emery of Yakima, a daughter, Isalli Iliani Benitz-Emery, 5 pounds, at 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Peal — To Carina and Jason Peal of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, on Aug. 2, 2022.
Ortega — To Daniella Duran and Jayson Ortega of Sunnyside, a son, 5 pounds, 10.7 ounces, on Aug. 5, 2022.
Delacruz — To Briseida Diaz and Isaiah Delacruz of Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, on Aug. 6, 2022.
Magana — To Isela Vargas and Rafael Magana of Grandview, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11.5 ounces, on Aug. 10, 2022.
Martinez — To Charmane Garcia and Luis Martinez of Benton City, a son, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces, on Aug. 11, 2022.
Avalos Bucio — To Judy Ocampo and Marical Avalos Bucio of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, on Aug. 12, 2022.
Mendoza — To Rosa Mendez Ochoa and Eriberto Mendoza of Mabton, a son, 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces, on Aug. 13, 2022.
Summers — To Gabrielle and Scott Summers of Kennewick, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces, on Aug. 16, 2022.
Alejandro — To Desiree Zavala and Matthew Alejandro of Grandview, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3.7 ounces, on Aug. 17, 2022.
Martinez — To Elizabeth Arias Martinez and Juan Barajas Martinez of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces, on Aug. 18, 2022.
Ramos Torres — To Coral De Jesus Vazques and Emmanuel Ramos Torres of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Delgado — To Lucy Martinez and Juan Altamirano Delgado of Pasco, a son, 6 pounds, 6.3 ounces, on Aug. 23, 2022.
Jensen — To Hillary and Tyler Jensen of Prosser, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12.9 ounces, on Aug. 25, 2022.
Pearson — To Jenna and Tyler Pearson of Bickleton, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, on Aug. 27, 2022.
Martinez — To Marisol Farias and Rafael Martinez of Mabton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 0.3 ounces, on Aug. 29, 2022.
Gonzalez — To Olivia Y. Diaz Martinez and Rigoberto Gonzalez Jr. of Granger, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, on Aug. 31, 2022.
Rodriguez — To Savvannah Gonzalez and Eulalio Rodriguez III of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 8.3 ounces, on Aug. 31, 2022.
Lucas — To Hannah Johnson and Cooper Lucas of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 11.4 ounces, on Aug. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.