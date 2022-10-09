Yakima Valley
Memorial HospitalAnderson — To Jarinrat and Nicholas A. Anderson, Yakima, twin sons, Jacob Aaron Anderson, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:23 a.m., and Joachim Jack Anderson, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Jam Jaew Boondang of Thailand; Jack and Gloria Anderson of Kent.
Peterson — To Trenna Rae Seidel and Christopher George Peterson, Selah, a son, Kamden George Peterson, 7 pounds, 6.6 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022.
Zeibak — To Leanna Elaine Zeibak and Zachary Ryan Zeibak, Yakima, a son, Owen Radford Zeibak, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:08 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Robert and Angelina Kelly of Hanford, Calif.; Steven and Karen Zeibak of Exeter, Calif.
Som — To Lucky Diana Peou and Vincent Som, Yakima, a son, Erisen Som, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Sothea Try and Hour Peou of Cambodia; Steve and Lee Som of Yakima.
Fulks — To Kyle Michael Fulks and Christina Carolyn Marble, Yakima, a daughter, Gracie Lynn Fulks, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Suzy Drum, Tripp Drum and Curt Marble; Mike Fulks and Tammy Larson, all of Yakima.
Wiltse — To Grace Stancliffe and Willis Wiltse, White Swan, a daughter, Caroline Rose Wiltse, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Sandra Strong and George Stancliffe, Gladys Sohappy Wiltse.
Bena — To Alexus and William Bena, Selah, a son, Bentley Wayne Bena, 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces, at 5:42 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2022. Grandparents are James Martin of Yakima and Barbra Schmidt of Germany; Robert and Veva Bena of Yakima.
Hernandez — To Angela Castel Gomez and Jose Carlos Hernandez, Yakima, a daughter, Zamarie Adalee Hernandez, 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces, at 9:51 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2022.
Pacheco Avila — To Nadia Paolo Avila Valdovinos and Alejandro Pacheco Mora, Yakima, a daughter, Regina Pacheco Avila, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2022.
Vivanco-Valencia — To Remedios Quintero Valencia and Kevin Lorenzo Vivanco, Yakima, a son, Kevin Joel, 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 5:47 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2022.
Cochran — To Ana Caryll Arreda-Cochran and Andrew Steven Cochran of Yakima, a son, Xavier Steven Cochran, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Emy and Brady Arreda of Wapato and Jana and Neil Cochran of Maple Valley.
Hilyard — To Cindy and Andrew Hilyard of Yakima, a son, Lorenzo Hilyard, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:34 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022.
Klaus — To Kayla Marie Hitchcock and Cory Scott Klaus of Yakima, a daughter, Avery Pearl Klaus, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2021. Grandparents are Katina and Randy Cyr of Tieton and Jay Klaus of Goodyear, Ariz.
Van de Graaf — To Meghan and Hunter Van de Graaf of Sunnyside, a daughter, Charlie Hope Van de Graaf, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022. Grandparents are Tom and Barbara Clary of Kalispell, Mont., and Rick and Kathy Van de Graaf of Sunnyside.
Solano — To Lesly Solano Villa and Juan Jesus Perez Barrera of Yakima, a son, Juan Jesus Perez Solano, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Oshelia and Marcial Solano and Margarita and Asusiai Perez, all of Oaxaca, Mexico.
Martinez — To Graviela Martinez-Aguilar and Alejandro Gonzalez of Yakima, a daughter, Kamila Clara Gonzalez Martinez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:44 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2022.
Klaus — To Kayla Marie Hitchcock and Cory Scott Klaus of Yakima, a daughter, Kinsley Luyne Klaus, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Katina and Randy Cyr of Tieton and Jay Klaus of Goodyear, Ariz.
Rosas — To Gabriela Mendoza Medina and Adan Gonzalez Rosas of Yakima, a son, Hassan Medina Rosas, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:38 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Gabriela Mendoza of White Salmon and Adan Gonzalez of Michoacan, Mexico.
Arcos — To Amanda Arcos and Ricardo R. Arcos of Zillah, a son, Ricky Aaron Rodriguez Arcos, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:14 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022.
Groves — To Jaime and Joshua Groves of Yakima, a son, Luke Bradley Groves, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:29 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022.
Kubishta — To Amy and Keith Kubishta of Yakima, a son, Dylan Knox Kubishta, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.