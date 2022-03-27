Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Martinez — To Stephanie Marie and Jose Miguel Martinez of Yakima, a son, Romeo Mateo Martinez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:03 p.m. on March 3, 2022. Frazier-Lowe — To Autumn Kaye Frazier and Joshua Steven Lowe of Yakima, a daughter, Alora Dovie Frazier-Lowe, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:19 a.m. on March 4, 2022. Goertler — To Erica and Andrew Goertler of Cowiche, a daughter, Elena Julia Goertler, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 a.m. on March 6, 2022. Werremeyer — To Rosa Noemi and David James Werremeyer of Yakima, a daughter, Kiana Yanelly Werremeyer, 6 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 5:29 a.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Victor Valencia and Rosalina Roldan of Michoucan and Zacatecas, Mexico, and Lon and Debbie Werremeyer of Yakima. Gutierrez — To Maricela and Uriel Gutierrez of Moxee, a son, Adan Gael Gutierrez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Juventino and Guadalupe Cardenas of Yakima and Jose and Ramona Gutierrez of Toppenish. Mercer — To Kendal June Wangler and Daniel Lee Mercer of Selah, a daughter, Kaisley Mae Mercer, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:16 p.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Paul Wangler Jr. of Selah and Allen Mercer and Kathryn Mincer of Perryton, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif. Celerian — To Casey Michelle Celerian and Philip Myr Reyes Celerian of Yakima, a daughter, Myla Grace Celerian, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:49 p.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Dan and Joy Gulland of Yakima and Miropo and Maria Celerian of Moses Lake. Gallegos — To Crystal Araseli and Sequoia Grey Eyes Gallegos of Yakima, a son, Kasey Eli Gallegos, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. on March 8, 2022. Lorenzano — To Marissa Madrigal and Eric Lorenzano of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Jade Lorenzano, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. on March 9, 2022. Grandparents are Ernestina Madrigal of Sunnyside and Rosa Lorenzano of Yakima. Munoz — To Rachael Lynn Schwindt and Anthony Steven Munoz of Yakima, a son, Jordan Aiden Munoz, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. on March 9, 2022. Grandparents are Sonia and Dave Schwindt and Arnold and Frances Munoz, all of Yakima. Starr-Umtuch — To Darion Renee Starr and Rosella Jean Umtuch of Granger, a son, Anthony Gabriel Starr Umtuch, 10 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:10 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Brenda Woodward and Leander Yahton of Wapato and Catherine Sherwood and Alec Bearert of White Swan. Oliveira — To Claudia Jazamin Gonzales and Cristiano Renato Quintina Oliveira of Yakima, a son, Adonis Quintina Oliveira, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 7:30 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Prado — To Veronica Ramirez and Adalberto Prado of Yakima, a son, Agustin Prado, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Rosie and Geronimo Ramirez and Marlene and Salvador Zaragoza. Henyan — To Justine and Michael Henyan of Moxee, a daughter, Ellis Rose Henyan, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Tom and Darlene Daniels and Scott and Carolyn Henyan, all of Yakima. Escalante Medina — To Estela Rodriguez Medina and Pedro Luis Escalante Franco of Yakima, a son, Diego Escalante Medina, 8 pounds 0.8 ounces at 8:37 p.m. on March 13, 2022. Grandparents are Maria del Carmen Medina and Pedro Escalante Lima, of Guatemala City. Anderson — To Madeline and Steven Anderson of Selah, a daughter, Harper Rose Anderson, 7 pounds, at 12:39 p.m. on March 4, 2022. Grandparents are Michael and Pamela Alamos of Yakima and Larry and Karla Anderson of Selah. Unruh — To Malinda and Kyle Unruh of Yakima, a daughter, Harper Faye Leilani Unruh, 6 pounds 12.6 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. on March 14, 2022. Mendiola — To Ange Stainbrook and Rick Mendiola of Yakima, a daughter, Elly Mendiola, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 5:14 p.m. on March 8, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Joni Stainbrook of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Andrez and Juana Mendiola of Yakima.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Martinez — To Stephanie Marie and Jose Miguel Martinez of Yakima, a son, Romeo Mateo Martinez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:03 p.m. on March 3, 2022.
Frazier-Lowe — To Autumn Kaye Frazier and Joshua Steven Lowe of Yakima, a daughter, Alora Dovie Frazier-Lowe, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:19 a.m. on March 4, 2022.
Goertler — To Erica and Andrew Goertler of Cowiche, a daughter, Elena Julia Goertler, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 a.m. on March 6, 2022.
Werremeyer — To Rosa Noemi and David James Werremeyer of Yakima, a daughter, Kiana Yanelly Werremeyer, 6 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 5:29 a.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Victor Valencia and Rosalina Roldan of Michoucan and Zacatecas, Mexico, and Lon and Debbie Werremeyer of Yakima.
Gutierrez — To Maricela and Uriel Gutierrez of Moxee, a son, Adan Gael Gutierrez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Juventino and Guadalupe Cardenas of Yakima and Jose and Ramona Gutierrez of Toppenish.
Mercer — To Kendal June Wangler and Daniel Lee Mercer of Selah, a daughter, Kaisley Mae Mercer, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:16 p.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Paul Wangler Jr. of Selah and Allen Mercer and Kathryn Mincer of Perryton, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif.
Celerian — To Casey Michelle Celerian and Philip Myr Reyes Celerian of Yakima, a daughter, Myla Grace Celerian, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:49 p.m. on March 7, 2022. Grandparents are Dan and Joy Gulland of Yakima and Miropo and Maria Celerian of Moses Lake.
Gallegos — To Crystal Araseli and Sequoia Grey Eyes Gallegos of Yakima, a son, Kasey Eli Gallegos, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. on March 8, 2022.
Lorenzano — To Marissa Madrigal and Eric Lorenzano of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Jade Lorenzano, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. on March 9, 2022. Grandparents are Ernestina Madrigal of Sunnyside and Rosa Lorenzano of Yakima.
Munoz — To Rachael Lynn Schwindt and Anthony Steven Munoz of Yakima, a son, Jordan Aiden Munoz, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. on March 9, 2022. Grandparents are Sonia and Dave Schwindt and Arnold and Frances Munoz, all of Yakima.
Starr-Umtuch — To Darion Renee Starr and Rosella Jean Umtuch of Granger, a son, Anthony Gabriel Starr Umtuch, 10 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:10 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Brenda Woodward and Leander Yahton of Wapato and Catherine Sherwood and Alec Bearert of White Swan.
Oliveira — To Claudia Jazamin Gonzales and Cristiano Renato Quintina Oliveira of Yakima, a son, Adonis Quintina Oliveira, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 7:30 a.m. on March 11, 2022.
Prado — To Veronica Ramirez and Adalberto Prado of Yakima, a son, Agustin Prado, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Rosie and Geronimo Ramirez and Marlene and Salvador Zaragoza.
Henyan — To Justine and Michael Henyan of Moxee, a daughter, Ellis Rose Henyan, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Tom and Darlene Daniels and Scott and Carolyn Henyan, all of Yakima.
Escalante Medina — To Estela Rodriguez Medina and Pedro Luis Escalante Franco of Yakima, a son, Diego Escalante Medina, 8 pounds 0.8 ounces at 8:37 p.m. on March 13, 2022. Grandparents are Maria del Carmen Medina and Pedro Escalante Lima, of Guatemala City.
Anderson — To Madeline and Steven Anderson of Selah, a daughter, Harper Rose Anderson, 7 pounds, at 12:39 p.m. on March 4, 2022. Grandparents are Michael and Pamela Alamos of Yakima and Larry and Karla Anderson of Selah.
Unruh — To Malinda and Kyle Unruh of Yakima, a daughter, Harper Faye Leilani Unruh, 6 pounds 12.6 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. on March 14, 2022.
Mendiola — To Ange Stainbrook and Rick Mendiola of Yakima, a daughter, Elly Mendiola, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 5:14 p.m. on March 8, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Joni Stainbrook of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Andrez and Juana Mendiola of Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.