MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Jarrett — To Haley and Cory Jarrett of Selah, a daughter, Blakely Jarrett, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:23 a.m. on June 9, 2023.
Johnson — To Miranda Faye Hawkins and Trenton James Johnson of Yakima, a daughter, Kara Genesis Johnson, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:51 a.m. on June 7, 2023.
Hoptowit — To Shantrel Samantha Spino and Dello Jared Hoptowit of Wishram, a daughter, Jessie Lynn Riandra Hoptowit, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:14 a.m. on June 7, 2023. Grandparents are Sandy and Jessie Spino and Rianna Hoptowit, all of The Dalles, Ore.
Swearngin — To Gabriela Silva and Brandon Swearngin of Yakima, a son, Jordan Paul Swearngin, on June 6, 2023.
Romero-Hernandez — To Yaritza Ruby Hernandez and Kristian Romero of Selah, a daughter, Natalia Elisabeth Romero-Hernandez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. on June 7, 2023. Grandparents are Elsa and Ruben Hernandez of Yakima and Luz and Juan Romero of Zillah.
Clark — To Danielle Christine and Cameron Wade Clark of Ellensburg, a son, Booker Franklin James Clark, 9 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. on June 6, 2023. Grandparents are Ron and Dawn Gunner of Selah and Jamie Hampton and Denny and Jayme Clark of Ellensburg.
Schmidt — To Isabella Salas and Eric Schmidt of Yakima, a son, Zion Raydin Salas Schmidt, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:48 a.m. on June 5, 2023. Grandparents are Lucy Hernandez and Evaristo Salas (Guerro) of Sunnyside and Martin and Deborah Schmidt of Arlington Heights, Ill.
Mitchell — To Ronee Elizabeth Thomason and Austin Gary Mitchell of Yakima, a son, Brixton Gary Lewis Mitchell, 9 pounds, 4.8 ounces, at 12:13 a.m. on June 10, 2023. Grandparents are Ron and Libby Thomason of Yakima, Gary Mitchell of Yakima and Lana Ryan of Spokane.
Barakel — To Yurika Lopez and Semereab Barakel of Yakima, a daughter, Faith Barakel, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:48 p.m. on June 9, 2023.
Collinson — To Tyler Rae Dehang and Corey Scott Collinson of Selah, a son, Everette Joseph Collinson, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:29 p.m. on June 13, 2023.
Bradford — To Mariah Leavitt and Franklin Bradford of Union Gap, a daughter, Stormi Jade Bradford, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:56 p.m. on June 12, 2023.
Aguilar — To Nicolette Janelle Rendon and Silvestre Lee Aguilar of Wapato, a son, Enzo Viviano Aguilar, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:55 p.m. on June 12, 2023. Grandparents are Maggie Ann Rendon and Jose Gomez of Sunnyside and Yolanda Ramirez and Sylvester Aguilar of Wapato.
Preciado — To Alejandra Preciado of Yakima, a daughter, Isla Sol Preciado, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:47 a.m. on June 11, 2023.
Emerson — To Amber Emerson and Cody Cardwell of Moxee, a daughter, Winry Bell Emerson, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:40 a.m. on June 11, 2023.
Hernandez — To Danielle Lesset Sanchez and Emilio Jr. Hernandez of Selah, a daughter, Aiva Hernandez, at 8:04 a.m. on June 9, 2023.
