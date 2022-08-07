Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Steward — To Vincent Steward and Ana Figueroa of Union Gap, a son, Cainan Enoch Steward, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. on July 22, 2022.
Shilley — To Gavin Shilley and Danielle Swanson of Yakima, a daughter, Hudsyn Lynn Shilley, 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces, at 6:20 a.m. on July 23, 2022. Grandparents are Craig Swanson, Toni and Steve Lane of Yakima, and Rachel and Enc Voss of Yakima.
Mora — To Francisco Mora and Olivia Brasker of Yakima, a son, Gabriel Xzavier Mora, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. on July 21, 2022.
Chavez — To Jesse and Nakota Chavez of Moxee, a daughter, Lilah Adele Chavez, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 9:41 p.m. on July 22, 2022.
Goldsmith — To Elijah Goldsmith and Alisha Seward of The Dalles, Ore., a daughter, Avalyne Sue Goldsmith, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:36 a.m. on July 22, 2022. Grandparents are Kyle Seward of Goldendale and Rachel Shull of The Dalles, Ore.
Campos — To Andres Campos and Marisela Rodriguez, a daughter, Luna Campos, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:44 a.m. on July 21, 2022. Grandparents are Luis Rodriguez and Danielle Johnson of Yakima and Jorge and Maribel Garranza of Mexico.
Okelberry — To Tyson Okelberry and Kristal Benbrook of Yakima, a son, Kolten Lee Okelberry, 7 pounds, 12.6 ounces, at 4:36 p.m. on July 20, 2022. Grandparents are Howard and Linda Benbrook of Yakima, and Richard and Joyce Okelberry of Berly.
Palma — To Fernando Palma and Nandy Madrigal of Toppenish, a daughter, Kassandra Palma, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:28 a.m.
Farias — To Alexis Farias-Campos and Brianna Luna of Yakima, a daughter, Gianna Kataleya Farias, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:39 p.m. on July 19, 2022. Grandparents are Mario and Athena Luna of Selah, and Jose and Azucena Farias of Yakima.
Hernandez — To Anthony Hernandez Jr. and Kristi Olney of Toppenish, a son, Logan Danger Hernandez, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. on July 18, 2022. Grandparents are Shand Only of Toppenish and Lucinda Health of Warm Springs, Ore., and Vera Hernandez of Toppenish.
Boschke — To Joshua Boschke and Persephone Brick of Yakima, a daughter, Olivia Margaret Elizabeth Boschke, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:03 p.m. on July 22. Grandparents are Ilene and Peter Brick of Walla Walla, and Debby and Bob Boschke of Rhinelander, Wis.
Thomas — To Ray and Miranda Thomas of Yakima, a son, Beau Lewis Thomas, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on July 14.
Agustin Radillo — To Jasus Radillo Agustin and Dania Rivera, a son, Noah Agustin Radillo, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:44 on July 16, 2022.
