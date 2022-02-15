Yakima Valley Memorial
Soto — To Maria and Gabriel Soto, a daughter, Camila Gianna Soto, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.
Hines Lopez — To Alexandra Rozalia Hines Soto and Jose Olvin Lopez Benitez, a daughter, Rozalia Laverne Hines Lopez, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:11 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022.
Cagle — To Rosie Kahclamat and Paul Cagle, a daughter, Ebony Moonflower Cagle, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.
Lupercio-Castro — To Rubi Orozco-Castro and Ismael Lupercio, a son, Adrian Lupercio-Castro, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022.
Martin — To Kaylei Ryan and Zachary Martin, a son, Zachary Ryan Martin Jr., 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Powers — To Renae and Kegan Powers, a son, Harrison James Powers, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022.
Hacker — To Estefani and Christopher Hacker, a daughter, Emberly Violet Hacker, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022.
Esqueda — To Alicia Nickerson and Raul Esqueda III, a son, Jayce Anthony Esqueda, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:24 p.m. on Jan. 24. Grandparents are Patti and Roger Fyffe of Perry, Okla., and Rosemary and Raul Esqueda of Toppenish.
