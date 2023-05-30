Roy Cardenas of Granger has dedicated much of his life to keeping his community active, with a heavy focus on youth sports and service projects.
Cardenas was born in Sunnyside, one of 11 children in his family. When he was 10, his family moved to Granger, where Cardenas would live, work and raise a family for the next 60 years. He became a well-known member of the community, volunteering for the sports his kids played and, when they left, working with any team that would have him.
During his time in Granger, Cardenas has racked up an impressive collection of titles, programs and positions. “It’d probably take three or four days to talk about everything I’ve done in Granger since 1983,” he joked.
At one point or another, he has helped organize track teams, founded youth football programs and served as manager of the Wapato Food Bank for 19 years. He was chairman of the Civil Service Commission in Granger for 20 years. Later in his career, he served as Granger Parks and Recreation director.
In the process, he has influenced hundreds of children and adults through his years of service.
Three years ago, Cardenas had a stroke, and he now uses a wheelchair. He makes an effort to show up to games and show his support, but the days of organizing 150-plus children’s soccer leagues are behind him.
In recent months, he was also diagnosed with cancer. While the information is still coming in, Cardenas said he will likely have to start chemotherapy soon.
The Yakima Herald-Republic recently spoke with Cardenas about his dedication to service, his motivations and how the lessons he’s learned from children helped him deal with the aftermath of his stroke.
The interview has been edited for brevity.
How did you first get involved with league sports and youth sports?
Well, the first year I was involved was in 1983 in an adult league. It just took off from there. I worked with basketball leagues for 15 years, I threw some volleyball in there. Then I got involved with youth sports because of my kids. They did basketball so I helped with that.
Later on, I got involved with Granger football that had kind of died out. My brother and I revived it and we brought it back up again. I did a little work in baseball and T-ball. If you name it, I did it, because of my kids, you know?
Then I thought, “I could do this forever with my kids, but what about the other kids in the community?” So I just started working with other teams and other kids.
We’ve had no parks and rec department in Granger for the last 30 years until a few years ago when the new mayor, Jose Trevino decided that he wanted a department and he hired me to do it.
I’d been trying to do that for several years. Not because of the pay but because this way the city could pay for equipment that I couldn’t afford to buy. We used to be charged a lot just for equipment, but this way the city could buy it, and we could just rent it.
Much of the work you’ve done over the years was done while raising kids and having a full-time job. How did you find the time to fit everything into your schedule?
I don’t know. The man upstairs gave me the opportunity to do this. He put goodness in my heart and I had the support of my wife and my kids. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have done all I did. She’s been so supportive.
I’ve been blessed, most of my jobs I get off at 4 o’clock and I have the weekend off. So I’ve had all this free time to do what I want. I just took off.
Why did you dedicate all that time to sports?
Well, the biggest thing I could see was the future of Granger athletics. We were never going to be a big team for basketball or football but we had to get kids an opportunity to excel. If we didn’t, we were going to be at the bottom of the league every year.
The biggest thing we talked about, my brother Judah and I, was about competing. It wasn’t necessary to win championships every year. It was important to allow kids to compete with other schools like Wapato or Zillah.
I saw our basketball team was being beat by 40 or 50 points and I thought, “This can’t happen.”
We had to improve the teams, and that’s what we did.
It’s not about winning but we wanted kids to get a fair shot. Sometimes all kids have is youth sports. It’s what keeps them busy or focused on something. It can keep them from getting into bad things or violent things with gangs.
As you tried to expand and create these athletic programs, did you get support from other parents?
Every time I tried something new, I would see parents on the sidelines and I’d invite them to be a part of what we were doing and they would look at me like “I don’t know what I’m doing.” And I’d tell them I don’t know either so we should do it together.
With T-ball, I’d put them at different bases and explain to them what every position does and how to help coach the kids.
They had fun being a part of that. You could see the enjoyment and the smiles on their faces for being part of what their child was doing. It put a big smile on my face as well. We were all getting involved. We were making the future for all our children.
After your stroke, what helped you adjust to your new way of life?
Yes, I think about all the stuff I’ve done and it reminds me to just enjoy my days and not dwell on it (the stroke).
It brings me joy to think about the good I was able to do with other kids and with families. Every time I go out I run into someone who was in a league or maybe they are adults and now their kids are in one of the leagues I helped with. They still call me coach after all these years.
We all spent so much time working together and trying to do something good. I try to think about that and how hard we all tried. I do the same now. I try and live a good life and try to still be involved.
I love it. It’s what I love.
