OMAHA, Neb. — Will Bednar struck out a career-high 15 over six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1 on Sunday night.
Bednar and Landon Sims set a CWS team record, combining for 21 strikeouts, and the Bulldogs (46-16) ran their season total to a Division I record-tying 766.
Bednar’s total was the highest by an individual since Clemson’s Kris Benson struck out 15 against Miami in 1996.
No. 2 national seed Texas (47-16) put only four balls in play against Bednar: three flyouts and Mitchell Daly’s base hit up the middle in the fourth.
The Longhorns’ offense came to life in the bottom of the ninth. Mike Antico led off with a homer, and Ivan Melendez and Cam Williams hit consecutive two-out singles to put runners on the corners before Douglas Hodo III grounded out to end the game.
Virginia 6, Tennessee 0: Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season, Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings and Virginia beat Tennessee.
Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense that averaged eight runs and hit 16 homers in its first five NCAA Tournament games.
Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019. His RBI single to center began a four-run seventh inning, and he singled and scored the Cavs’ final run in the ninth.
Michaels came into the game batting .240 (6 for 25) in seven tournament games and .242 for the season. The senior catcher’s Father’s Day performance came as his dad, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, watched from behind the dugout. TV cameras showed Jeff Michaels holding the ball his son hit out.
Virginia (36-25) is the first team since 2008 to make it to Omaha after losing openers in regionals and super regionals.
Tennessee (50-17), the No. 3 national seed, had no extra-base hits, struck out 13 times and were held scoreless for the first time since April 16.