OKLAHOMA CITY —
Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 on Sunday in the Women’s College World Series semifinal.
Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53-3), which will face James Madison again Monday with the winner advancing to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.
The rematch and the championship series were pushed back a day because a 2 1/2-hour weather delay pushed back Sunday’s Florida State-Alabama game shortly after it started.
Sara Jubas hit a three-run homer and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison (41-3). Alexander already had complete-game wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at the World Series.
Florida St. 2, Alabama 0: at Oklahoma City, Florida State’s Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock combined for a shutout in a Women’s College World Series semifinal.
Alabama was unbeaten in the double-elimination format and Florida State had a loss, so Florida State’s victory forced a winner-take-all rematch to determine who will play in the best-of-three championship series.
Third-seeded Alabama (52-8) reached the semifinals on the strength of two dynamic performances by pitcher Montana Fouts. Lexi Kilfoyl stepped in on Sunday and pitched admirably, but it wasn’t enough as Alabama’s 20-game win streak was snapped.
The 10th-seeded Seminoles (47-11-1) beat Arizona on Saturday afternoon, then played until after 2 a.m. on Sunday to eliminate Oklahoma State because a weather delay pushed an earlier game back. The Seminoles were back on the field 13 hours later, then faced the delay on Sunday.