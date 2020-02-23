Karly Hanosky’s three-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Yakima Valley a 12-11 victory Sunday afternoon in the opener of a nonleague doubleheader against Grays Harbor at Dunbar Field.
The Yaks dispensed with the dramatics in the second game, scoring seven runs in the first inning — keyed by a three-run home run by Eisenhower graduate Jackie DeGrasse — en route to a 12-2 victory to cap the sweep against the Chokers.
Yakima Valley improved to 4-2 with the victories and returns to action Saturday in the NWAC preseason tournament in Richland.
Game 1
Gray Harbor 311 330 0 — 11 16 5 Yakima Valley 241 110 3 — 12 14 2
Neilson, Zeno (6), Neilson (6) and Meis; Oswald and Melton.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base BB, RBI, SB, 3 runs; Andi Uemura 2-5, 2b, SB, 3 runs, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 2-4, SF, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Karly Hanosky 4-5, 4 RBI, 2b, 3-run 3b; Tiauna Walker 1-4, RBI; Madison Koler 1-3, 3b, run, BB; Jackie DeGrasse 1-4, 2 runs, 2b; Shelby Melton 1-3, RBI; Alyssa Oswald run, CG.
Game 2
Gray Harbor 001 01 — 2 11 0 Yakima Valley 705 0x — 12 11 1
Zeno, Neilson (1), Dineen (4) and Reffelson, Meis (4); Walker and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Baze 1-3, run, HBP; Uemura 3-3, 2b, HBP, RBI, 2 runs; Lokeni 1-3, 2b, run, SF, 2 RBI; Hanosky 2 BB, 2 runs; Walker BB, run, CG; Koler 3-3, 2 runs, 2b, 2 RBI; DeGrasse 2-3, 2 runs, 5 RBI, 3-run HR; Parker McAtee 1-1, BB, run 2 RBI, HBP.
baseball
YVC splits at Lane
EUGENE, Ore. — Yakima Valley split a doubleheader Sunday against Lane, winning the opener 13-8 but falling 8-2 in the second game.
The Yaks (1-3) return to action Saturday by hosting Umpqua in a doubleheader at Parker Faller Field starting at noon.
Details of Sunday’s games were not available.