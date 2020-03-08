Alexis Lokeni hit a three-run home run and Eisenhower graduate Jackie DeGrasse added a two-run blast to lead Yakima Valley to a 9-7 victory against Miles Community College in the opener of a nonleague doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Dunbar
Field.
The Yaks won the second game 12-4 to cap the sweep with Karly Hanosky and Iauna Walker each collecting two hits and two RBI.
YVC improved to 7-5 with the wins and opens NWAC East Region play Friday at Treasure Valley.
Game 1 Miles 004 021 x — 7 12 3
YVC 100 305 x — 9 9 4
Johnson, Chapweske (6) and Nelson; Oswald and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-3, run, SB; Andi Uemura 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-2, run, 4 RBI, 3 run HR; Karly Hanosky 2-4, RBI, 2 2b; Jackie Degrasse 1-3, 2 run, 2-run HR; Ivy Barnes run, HP, BB; Alyssa Oswald 1-4, run.
Game 2
Miles 200 20 — 4 6 4
YVC 180 03 — 12 11 1
Harper, Woolley (2), Johnson (2) and Nelson; Oswald and Melton.
YVC highlights: Base 3 BB, 3 runs, SB; Uemura 2-4, 2 runs, 2 2b; Lokeni 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hanosky 2-3, run, 2 RBI, 2b; Madison Koler 1-2, HP, SB; Tiauna Walker 2-3, run, 2 RBI, SH; DeGrasse 1-2, run, RBI, BB; Shelby Melton 1-2, RBI, BB; Oswald 1-2, run, RBI.
Central splits with WOU ELLENSBURG — Harlee Carpenter had four hits, including a home run and double, and drove in four runs to lead Central Washington to an 8-4 victory against Western Oregon and a split in Sunday’s GNAC doubleheader.
Julia Reuble had three hits and two RBI and Carpenter doubled and drove in two for the Wildcats in the opener, a 10-6 victory for the Wolves.
CWU (12-8 overall, 3-1 GNAC) hosts Simon Fraser for a doubleheader Saturday.
Game 1
WOU 430 030 0 — 10 12 0
CWU 210 001 2 — 6 9 2
Tidwell, Bishop (2) and Miller; Stanfield, Williams (5) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Julia Reuble 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2 WOU 102 010 1 — 4 6 1
CWU 320 010 2 — 8 12 4
Mayer and Kahele; Strasser and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Carpenter 4-5, HR, 2b, 5 RBI; Maddy Zerr 2-3, run, RBI; Sydney Brown 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
Central wins opener
ELLENSBURG — Brayde Hirai gave up just two hits and a run in eight innings of work and Cameron McGrath and Jason Hill each collected four hits as Central Washington defeated Western Oregon 9-1 in the opener of Sunday’s GNAC doubleheader.
McGrath collected two more hits and two RBI in the second game, but the Wolves used a five-run third inning en route to a 9-5 victory.
The Wildcats (6-12 overall, 3-5 GNAC) visit Montana State Billings for a four-game series beginning Friday.
Game 1
WOU 010 000 000 — 1 2 1
CWU 201 032 10x — 9 16 1
Peterson, Bales (5), Kinsky (6), Myers (6), Kingma (7) and Santa Cruz; Hirai, Lemming (9) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Cameron McGrath 4-5, RB1, 2 runs, 2b; Jason Hill 4-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2b.
Game 2
WOU 205 100 1 — 9 7 1
CWU 101 000 3 — 5 4 0
Vasquez, Moore (7), Parr (7) and Zellner; French, Martstiller (4), Alves (7) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: McGrath 2-4, 2 RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 2b, 2 RBI.
YVC splits with Everett Danny Burns scored on a passed ball as Yakima Valley won 8-7 in the 11th inning to salvage a nonleague split against Everett on Sunday afternoon at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks fell 13-12 in the opener despite four hits from Cameron Carlson and Dane Fraser. Carlson also tripled, doubled and drove in three runs and Fraser knocked in two runs,
Connor Coballes added three hits and three RBI for the Yaks (507), who host Southwestern Oregon on Friday.
Game 1
Everett 005 302 201 — 13 15 3 YVC 401 312 100 — 12 16 3
Scott, Speegle (3), Gut (5), Lutton (6), Witt (7) and Furia; Chipman, Rashoff (4), Barkman (4), Duberstein (7) and Hamilton.
YVC highlights: Cameron Carlson 4-4, 3b, 2b, 3 RBI, run; Dane Fraser 4-6, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Connor Coballes 3-6, 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs.
Game 2
Everett 120 000 004 00 —7 8 1
YVC 200 000 104 01 —8 8 4
Schuldt, Roettget (7), Wallat (8), Taylor (9), LaPierre (9), Ponti (9), Gut (11) and Martin; Blancahrd, Carlson (7), Fraser (9) and Cabreira
YVC highlights: Danny Burns 3-6, 2 RBI, run; Nick Burdette 2b, RBI.