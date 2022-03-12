Yakima Valley’s offense came up big in a pair of wins at home on Saturday.
Brock Molenda homered in a 6-2 win over Linn-Benton and Hank Dunn went 5-for-5 with a double and a triple in a 13-4 win over Everett. The Yaks (5-5) will host the same two teams again on Sunday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Brock Molenda 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Joe Taylor 1-4, 2b, RBI; Dane Fraser 1-4, 2b, RBI; Josh Davis 2-4, 2 runs; Owen Bischoff 2-4, run, RBI; Jaydon Tomas 6 IP, 2 ER; 2 K. Game 2: Hank Dunn 5-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Graham 1-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Dane Fraser 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryne Hays 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-4, 2 runs; Danny Burns 1-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
GNAC
WESTERN OREGON 8-9, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 2-3: At Monmouth, Ore., Zach Berryman had two hits in each game for the Wildcats, who slipped to 2-6 in conference and 8-15 overall.
Central Washington will host Lewis-Clark State for a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 2-5; Michael Copeland 2-4, run, RBI; Tyler McClain 2-4. Game 2: Zach Berryman 2-4, 2b, RBI; Austin Ohland 1-4, 2b; Trevor Tripoli 1-3, 2b, run.
SOFTBALL
Benthagen hits walk-off HR
ELLENSBURG — Alyssa Benthagen’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Central Washington to a 9-6 victory in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday at Frederick Field.
Benthagen was 4-for-6 for the day with three runs scored and four RBI. Teammate Jillian Hampson was 3-for-3 with two RBI in the second game, which CWU lost 9-7.
The Wildcats moved to 2-2 in conference and 8-11 overall and will play at Northwest Nazarene on Friday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Benthagen 2-2, run, HR, 4 RBI; Makenna King 1-3, 2 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 2-4, run, 2b, RBI; Allie Thiessen 1-2, 2 runs, 2b. Game 2: Jillian Hampson 3-3, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4, 2 runs; Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2 runs.
NWAC
DOUGLAS 4, YAKIMA VALLEY 2: At YVC, pitcher Emmaleena Wood had 10 strikeouts for the Yaks but Douglas took advantage of three YVC errors in the fifth inning to score three unearned runs.
The Yaks play Pierce at noon and Wenatchee Valley at 4 p.m. at home on Sunday.
TRACK
E’lexis Hollis wins 100TACOMA — Central Washington sophomore and Ellensburg graduate E’lexis Hollis won the 100-meter dash in 12.22 seconds at the 12-team Pacific Lutheran Invitational on Saturday.
Hollis edged teammate Makenna Hansen, who was also timed in 12.22 and won the 200 in 25.14. They ran on CWU’s second-place 4x100, which clocked 47.46.
Avery Fisk, another Ellensburg grad, won the shot at 41-1.25. Other winners for the Wildcats included Lauryn Chandler (100H, 14.78) and McCall DeChenne (400H, 1:02.21) for the women and Ty Savely (5,000, 15:11.34) for the men.
