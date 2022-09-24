CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jordan Addison caught a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin’s 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining. But USC quarterback Caleb Williams led an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with Addison’s sixth touchdown catch of the season.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) did not look like the team that dominated its first three opponents with 40 or more points per game. Williams threw for a season-low 180 yards. Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner who transferred from Pitt, caught three passes for 42 yards.
Chance Nolan threw for 167 yards for the Beavers (3-1, 0-1) but was intercepted four times.
The Trojans were uncharacteristically sluggish from the start. Oregon State stopped USC on downs on its opening series. On the second drive, Denis Lynch’s 36-yard field goal attempt went wide left.
Deshaun Fenwick’s 4-yard touchdown run put the Beavers up 7-0 early in the second quarter. It was his fourth TD of the season.
Oregon State appeared headed back to the end zone but Nolan was intercepted by Erik Gentry. The Trojans capitalized, going 41 yards on seven plays and finishing with Lynch’s 42-yard field goal to narrow it to 7-3 at halftime.
Kitan Oladapo sacked Williams on third down for a loss of 11 yards, stalling a USC drive on the Oregon State 45 and forcing a punt.
But USC answered. Nolan was intercepted by Ceyair Wright, who ran it back to the Oregon State 26. The Trojans finished the drive with Travis Dye’s 7-yard scoring run to put USC back in front 10-7.
Oregon State was called for a pair of penalties on the ensuing drive and Everett Hayes’ 46-yard field goal attempt to tie it with 8:34 to go went right.
Oregon State benefited with good field position from USC’s punt out of the end zone, and Griffin rushed 18 yards for a touchdown that gave the Beavers back the lead with 4:41 to go.
After Addison’s touchdown catch, the Beavers’ final drive ended with another USC interception.
No. 13 Utah 34
Arizona St. 13
TEMPE, Ariz. — Cameron Rising threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Kincaid, and Utah rolled past Arizona State.
The Utes spoiled the debut of Arizona State’s Shaun Aguano, who was named interim coach earlier this week after Herm Edwards was fired following last weekend’s loss to Eastern Michigan.
Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won its third straight since a season-opening loss to Florida. Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) lost its third in a row.
Utah never trailed, jumping ahead 7-0 in the first quarter when Rising hit Kincaid for a wide-open 29-yard touchdown. The Rising-Kincaid connection hooked up again later in the first quarter when Kincaid made a tough, fourth-down catch in traffic for a 6-yard score that pushed the advantage to 14-0.
The Utes built a 17-0 lead by midway through the second quarter and led 24-6 at halftime. Utah outgained Arizona State 252-59 in the first half.
UCLA 45
Colorado 17
BOULDER, Colorado — Zach Charbonnet ran for three touchdowns and Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two more to power UCLA to its seventh straight win.
The Bruins (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) left Boulder with their first victory at Folsom Field since 2014 and their longest winning streak since winning their first eight games in 2005 under then-head coach Karl Dorrell, now the Buffaloes’ embattled leader.
Freshman left-hander Owen McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, made his starting debut for Colorado (0-4, 0-1), which has now been outscored 173-47, the first time in program history the Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games by at least 25 points.
McCown got his chance after last year’s starter, Brendon Lewis and Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout failed to ignite Colorado’s stagnant offense.
California 49
Arizona 31
BERKELEY, Calif. — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a victory over Arizona.
Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth.
Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, trailing only Jahvid Best’s 311 against Washington in 2008 and Jerry Drew’s 283 against Oregon State in 1954.
Jack Plummer added three TD passes for the Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0), who won their sixth straight home game. It’s their longest winning streak at Memorial Stadium since a nine-gamer in 2008-09.
Cal also ended a six-game skid against Arizona (2-2, 0-1) by beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2009.
BIG SKY
Montana St. 38
E. Washington 35
CHENEY — Sean Chambers scored on a 13-yard run for the winning touchdown as No. 4 Montana State defeated No. 15 Eastern Washington in a Big Sky Conference opening game that had a wild final four minutes.
With the Bobcats (3-1) trailing 35-31, a Chambers pass was picked off by Jaren Banks in the end zone with 3:52 left in the game. On the next play, Sebastian Valdez forced a Micah Smith fumble that was recovered by Ty Okada. It took two Chambers carries for MSU to score.
On fourth-and-14 from the EWU 25, Nolan Ulm caught a long pass from Gunner Talkington but when he landed on the turn, the ball popped loose into Danny Uluilakepa’s hands and after a long review the Bobcats ran out the final two minutes. There were no turnovers in the game until the closing minutes.
