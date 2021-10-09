DALLAS — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48 on Saturday in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone to stun the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Oklahoma hadn’t led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. His rush was the first play from scrimmage after OU tied the game and kicked off to Xavier Worthy, who had the ball stripped away by Caleb Kelly.
Worthy did have nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:23 left.
Texas (4-2, 2-1) had a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Longhorns, who had won three in a row since a loss to future SEC foe Arkansas in Week 2, had never lost when scoring at least 48 points.
The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit, matching the second-largest comeback in program history.
Caleb Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Spencer Rattler, who had two turnovers in the first half that led to Texas touchdowns. Rattler did return to throw the tying 2-point conversion after Williams’ 52-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims with 7:25 left.
Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson was 20-of-34 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Bijan Robinson ran 20 times for 137 yards and an early touchdown.
No. 3 Iowa 23
No. 4 Penn St. 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising victory.
The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games and headed back to Happy Valley with a list of injuries that could make its path through the rest of the season difficult.
When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate.
Texas A&M 41
No. 1 Alabama 38
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to help Texas A&M upset Alabama.
Zach Calzada competed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies.
No. 2 Georgia 34
No. 18 Auburn 10
AUBURN, Ala. — Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns and led Georgia past Auburn for the second straight year.
The nation’s top defense gave up only its second touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who were still without injured starting quarterback JT Daniels. None of that kept Georgia from another comfortable SEC win and a fifth straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Bennett, who made his first college start in a Top 10 matchup with Auburn (3-2, 1-1) last season, completed 14 of 21 passes and hit Ladd McConkey in stride for a 60-yard third quarter score. He also had a 30-yard run.
No. 7 Ohio St. 66
Maryland 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes as Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions.
Stroud was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.
Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half for the Buckeyes.
No. 9 Michigan 32
Nebraska 29
LINCOLN, NEB. — Jake Moody kicked a 39-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter and Michigan topped Nebraska.
Hassan Haskins ran for 123 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns and Blake Corum added a rushing touchdown for the Wolverines.
Boise St. 26
No. 10 BYU 17
PROVO, Utah — Hank Bachmeier threw for 172 yards and Boise State forced four turnovers in an upset victory over BYU.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for a season-high 75 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Van Buren added a season-high 60 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos (3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.
Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 302 yards and a touchdown for BYU. Tyler Allgeier ran for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars outgained Boise State 413-312 in total yards.
No. 11 Michigan St. 31
Rutgers 13
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne as the Spartans used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten.
Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard touchdown. It was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.
No. 17 Mississippi 52
No. 13 Arkansas 51
OXFORD, Miss. — Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion and Mississippi held on for a wild victory against the Razorbacks after allowing a touchdown in the final play of regulation.
Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win.
Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Williams and Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.
No. 14 Notre Dame 32
Virginia Tech 29
BLACKSBURG, VA. — Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give Notre Dame a victory over Virginia Tech.
The Fighting Irish (5-1) tied it at 29 on Jack Coan’s 4-yard pass to Avery Davis and a two-point conversion completion to Kevin Austin with 2:26 left.
No. 16 Kentucky 42
LSU 21
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores and Kentucky dominated LSU.
The Wildcats have their first 6-0 start since 1950, improved to 4-0 in the SEC and earned a second consecutive win over a conference heavyweight. Their biggest challenge looms at No. 2 Georgia next week.
No. 19 Wake Forest 40
Syracuse 37 (OT)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A.T. Perry caught a 22-yard pass from Sam Hartman in the left corner of the end zone, his third touchdown of the game, and Wake Forest rallied to defeat Syracuse in overtime.
A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 37-34 lead on its first possession in overtime, but the Demon Deacons (6-0, 4-0) scored six plays later to start 6-0 for the first time since 1944.
No. 20 Florida 42
Vanderbilt 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes for a feel-good victory on homecoming after last week’s gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky.
Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the last 31 meetings. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.
No. 24 SMU 31
Navy 24
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tanner Mordecai threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 SMU rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to beat Navy 31-24 on Saturday.
Bryan Massey scored on a 95-yard kickoff return to begin the comeback for the unbeaten Mustangs. SMU (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) had the game tied by halftime and went up 31-24 on a 22-yard TD pass from Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with 8:19 remaining in the final quarter.
Utah 42
Southern Cal 26
LOS ANGELES — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Utah defeated Southern California.
Rising was 22-of-28 passing for 306 yards, Brant Kuithe and Tavion Thomas each ran for a touchdown, and Utah won a road game against the Trojans for the first time since 1916.
FRIDAY’S LATE GAME
No. 22 Arizona St. 28
Stanford 10
TEMPE, Ariz. — Deandre Pierce scored a 27-yard touchdown on a lateral off Jack Jones’ interception and Arizona State rode its explosive run game to a win over Stanford.
The Sun Devils (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) exploited one of the nation’s worst run defenses, racking up 255 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
