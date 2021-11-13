DURHAM, N.C. — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off the Campbell Camels 67-56 on Saturday.
Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.
Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31.
Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury.
When Moore reentered the game at the 13:02 mark, Duke embarked on a 25-11 run to close out the first half, heading into intermission with a four-point advantage. During that stretch, Moore had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, two steals and a rebound.
No. 6 Michigan 77, Prairie View 49: At Washington, Eli Brooks scored 15 points, Caleb Houstan added 13 points, and Michigan cruised over Prairie View A&M.
Hunter Dickinson scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0).
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76: At Boulder, Colo., Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points and Colorado pulled away from a much improved New Mexico team in coach Tad Boyle’s 500th career game.
Jabari Walker added 17 points and 10 rebounds and senior Evan Battey scored 16 for the Buffs (2-0), who overcame a 22-point night by Jaelen House and a 20-point game by Jamal Mashburn Jr.
Southern Cal 76, Temple 71: At Philadelphia, Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 19 points and USC held on after almost blowing a 23-point second-half lead.
Isaiah White added 12, Boogie Ellis 11 and Drew Peterson 10 for the Trojans (2-0).
UNLV 55, California 52: At Las Vegas, Bryce Hamilton scored 12 points, Mike Nuga added 10 and UNLV held off California.
Cal (0-2) was scoreless in the final two minutes but had its chances in the closing seconds.
Women
Utah 106, Xavier 71: At Salt Lake City, Brynna Maxwell and Jenna Johnson scored 21 points apiece, and Kennaday McQueen added 20 to lead Utah to a victory over Xavier.
California 70, San Francisco 41: At San Francisco, Jayda Curry led the Golden Bears with 27 points and Leilani McIntosh added 10 in California’s victory against San Francisco.
