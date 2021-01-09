SPOKANE — Senior Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and No. 21 Gonzaga rolled to a 75-43 win over Portland on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference) were never challenged after scoring the first 11 points of the game, cruising to their eighth-straight win this season and 22nd-straight at home.
Alex Fowler scored 11 points for the Pilots (6-4, 3-1), who shocked the Bulldogs in their last meeting. That was in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament in March when Gonzaga was ranked a school-best No. 11. Portland trailed by 20 in the first quarter but won 70-69.
No. 3 Connecticut 87, Providence 50: At Storrs, Conn., Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and Connecticut overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence and give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.
Aubrey Griffin added a season-high 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds off the bench for the Huskies (7-0, 6-0 Big East).
Men
No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49: At Fort Worth, Texas, Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and Baylor stayed undefeated with another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12).
No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70: At Morgantown, W.Va., Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift Texas to a victory over West Virginia.
Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.
No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59: At Lawrence, Kan., David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points against short-handed Oklahoma.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds for Kansas (11-2, 4-1 Big 12).
No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79: At Omaha, Neb., Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and Creighton pulled away early in a victory over St. John’s.
The Bluejays (10-2, 6-1) won their sixth straight Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013.
No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54: At College Station, Texas, Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and Tennessee beat Texas A&M.
Vescovi’s hot hand began early for the Vols (9-1, 3-1 SEC) as he hit his first four shots from behind the arc.
No. 17 Oregon 79, Utah 73: At Salt Lake City, Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lift Oregon over Utah.
LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for the Ducks (9-2, 41 Pac-12) before exiting with an apparent leg injury.
UCLA 81, Arizona 76: At Tucson, Ariz., Tyger Campbell scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 16 and UCLA completed a sweep of the Pac-12’s desert schools.
UCLA (9-2, 5-0 Pac-12) needed overtime to beat Arizona State on Thursday and finished off the sweep.
Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64: at Tempe, Ariz., freshman Evan Mobley had 19 points and a career-best 13 rebounds to lead Southern California.
The 7-foot Mobley, a likely top-5 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was 5-of-7 shooting and had a career-high six blocks.