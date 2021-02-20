SAN DIEGO — Jill Townsend scored 16 points, Kayleigh Truong added 13 and No. 16 Gonzaga bounced back after its first loss in more than two months with a 69-47 win over San Diego on Saturday.
Townsend scored just three points in a 61-56 loss to BYU on Thursday but had 12 points in the first quarter when the Bulldogs raced to a 23-10 lead, showing no ill effects from having their 17-game winning streak end.
Against the third-place Toreros, who only played three games in January, Gonzaga hit 10 of 17 shots shots in the first quarter, including three 3s. San Diego only had a brief 47 seconds in the third quarter trailing by less than double digits.
Melody Kempton had 10 points for Gonzaga (19-3, 14-1 West Coast Conference), which has won 10-straight in the series. Jenn Wirth had 12 rebounds.
Steph Gorman had 13 points for the Toreros (12-6, 9-4) and Myah Pace added 11. Second-leading scorer Jordyn Edwards did not play and forward Kendall Bird left the game midway through the first quarter with an injury and didn’t return.
No. 1 Connecticut 83, Xavier 32: At Cincinnati, Christyn Williams scored 22 points and Connecticut breezed in its first visit to Xavier for its eighth straight win.
High-scoring Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Odoba each added 11 points for the Huskies (18-1, 15-0 Big East).
UConn led 42-13 at halftime and Bueckers didn’t score after the break. She had seven assists.
The win was Connecticut’s second over Xavier (4-7, 1-6) this season.
MEN
No. 5 Illinois 94, Minnesota 63: At Minneapolis, Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and Illinois cruised past Minnesota for its seventh consecutive victory.
Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (16-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play.
Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota (13-10, 6-10) with 16 points and six rebounds.
Duke 66, No. 7 Virginia 65: At Durham, N.C., Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop and upset Virginia.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). They claimed a much-needed third straight win to improve their uncertain chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Jay Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3).
No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78: At Tuscaloosa, Ala., Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and Alabama beat Vanderbilt to move within a victory of clinching at least a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in 19 years.
Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama (18-5, 13-1) turn back the Commodores (6-12, 2-10).
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt.
No. 9 Oklahoma 66, Iowa St. 56: At Ames, Iowa, Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma past Iowa State. The Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) have won three straight.
Iowa State (2-16, 0-13) trailed by as many as 21 in the first half before rallying to a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson’s 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining. Rasir Bolton led Iowa State with 14 points and six assists.
No. 10 Villanova 68, Connecticut 60: At Villanova, Pa., Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Villanova (14-3, 9-2 Big East) beat Connecticut.
James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).
Arizona 81, No. 17 Southern Cal 72: At Los Angeles, James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona beat Southern California to end the Pac-12-leading Trojans’ seven-game winning streak.
Jordan Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-8, 9-8 Pac-12). Evan Mobley scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half for the Trojans (18-4, 12-3).
Oregon 67, Utah 64: At Eugene, Ore., Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa scored 15 points apiece and Oregon won its fifth straight game.
Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points for Oregon (14-4, 9-3 Pac-12) before fouling out with 3:29 to play.
Alfonso Plummer hit four 3s and finished with 17 points, and Timmy Allen scored 15 for Utah (9-10, 6-9).
Colorado 61, Oregon St. 57: At Corvallis, Ore., McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and moved to No. 7 on Colorado’s career scoring list. Colorado won its fifth conference road game of the season, its most since the 1961-62 season.
Wright scored the Buffaloes’ first 11 points of the second half and finished with 15 after halftime. Evan Battey added 10 points for the Buffaloes (17-7, 11-6 Pac-12), who never trailed in the second half.