LAWRENCE, Kan. — The blueblood nature of Kansas means coach Bill Self rarely needs to mine the junior college ranks for talent.
He’s sure glad he found Tyon Grant-Foster.
The transfer from Indian Hills Community College drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go Saturday, then swatted away Sam Geisel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping the sluggish seventh-ranked Jayhawks escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State.
Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped Kansas (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game inside a mostly empty Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 10 Houston 77, South Carolina 67: At Houston, Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and Houston rallied to beat South Carolina.
Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Arizona 70, Eastern Washington 67: At Tucson, Ariz., James Akinjo scored 15 points, Dalen Terry had a steal and the clinching free throws with five seconds left and Arizona edged Eastern Washington.
Women
No. 2 Stanford 101, UNLV 54: At Las Vegas, Haley Jones had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Stanford rout UNLV.
The game was a reunion for Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and first-year Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque, who played in four Final Fours with the Cardinal from 2009-12 and was an assistant at her alma mater.