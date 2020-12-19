PULLMAN — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.
Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.
Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.
Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3).
No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49: At Seattle, Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a rout of Washington.
Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon (6-0, 4-0) win its 25th straight game dating to last season.
Darcy Rees led the Huskies with 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 3s, and Quay Miller added 11 and a game-high 10 rebounds.
No. 1 Stanford 80, Southern Cal 60: At Los Angeles, Kiana Williams scored a season-high 27 points and Stanford defeated Southern California for its sixth straight victory.
No. 3 Connecticut 106, Xavier 59: At Storrs, Conn., Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six Connecticut players in double figures.
No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37: At Los Angeles, Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and UCLA cruised past California.
MEN
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69: At Manhattan, Kan., MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas State.
No 7 Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68: At Villanova, Pa., Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 25 points with a broken nose, Caleb Daniels had 19 points and Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s.
No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70: At Cleveland, Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping Ohio State hold off UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic.
Oregon 80, Portland 41: At Eugene, Ore., Chris Duarte scored 21 points, LJ Figueroa added 15 and Oregon walloped Portland, winning its sixth straight game.
California 87, Cal St. Northridge 56: At Berkeley, Calif., Makale Foreman scored 23 points — 11 in a 90-second span in the first half — Ryan Betley scored 19 and California beat Cal State Northridge.
Stanford 78, Arizona 75: At Santa Cruz, Calif., Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Stanford beat Arizona to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Eastern Washington 80, Northern Arizona 64: At Flagstaff, Ariz., Tanner Groves scored a career-high 26 points plus a career-best 13 rebounds and Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with a victory.