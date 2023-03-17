DENVER — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner.
ASU’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed.
Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs (22-12). They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region.
DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State (23-13).
Just when it looked like Arizona State was in control — up 11 with 16:34 remaining — the game steadily began to turn.
A pair of free throws by Damion Baugh — and another by Miles —- gave the Horned Frogs a three-point lead with 24 seconds remaining. That’s when Horne came through with a deep 3-pointer to tie it up at 70 with 15 seconds left.
It was just setting the stage for Coles, who finished with 11 points.
WEST REGION
No. 5 Saint Mary’s 63
No. 12 VCU 51
ALBANY, N.Y. — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Saint Mary’s beat VCU.
Alex Ducas also scored 17 points as the Gaels (27-7) advanced to the second round for the second straight year.
No. 4 UConn 87
No. 13 Iona 63
ALBANY, N.Y. — Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as UConn took control and beat Iona.
EAST REGION
No. 7 Michigan State 72
No. 10 Southern Cal 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Hauser scored 17 points as Michigan State clamped down defensively on Southern California in the second half.
No. 2 Marquette 78
No. 15 Vermont 61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kam Jones scored 18 straight points for Marquette in the second half as the Golden Eagles beat Vermont for their first NCAA Tournament victory in a decade.
No. 9 Florida Atlantic 66
No. 8 Memphis 65
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nicholas Boyd drove into the lane and made a floater with 2.5 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic beat Memphis in a rugged, back-and-forth game for the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
No. 3 Kansas State 77
No. 14 Montana State 65
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 14 assists and Kansas State held off Montana State for its first NCAA Tournament win since knocking off Kentucky in 2018 to reach the Elite Eight.
No. 6 Kentucky 61
No. 11 Providence 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds, the second-most in the tournament since 1973, as Kentucky beat Providence.
Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and Jacob Toppin had 18 for the Wildcats (22-11), who advanced to face Kansas State.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 3 Xavier 72
No. 14 Kennesaw State 67
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds for Xavier, which dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State.
No. 11 Pittsburgh 59
No. 6 Iowa State 41
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points as Pittsburgh held Iowa State to 23% shooting.
No. 5 Miami 63
No. 12 Drake 56
ALBANY, N.Y. — Nijel Pack scored 21 points, including the go-ahead jumper and a pair of free throws in the final minute, as Miami rallied past Drake.
No. 4 Indiana 71
No. 13 Kent State 60
ALBANY, N.Y. — Trayce Jackson-Davis did it all with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and five assists as Indiana defeated Kent State
SOUTH REGION
No. 3 Baylor 74
No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 56
DENVER — Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points in just 18 minutes for Baylor. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 18 points, and LJ Cryer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
Baylor (23-10) overcame a one-point halftime deficit.
No. 6 Creighton 72
No. 11 North Carolina State 63
DENVER — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points as Creighton overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to fend off NC State. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer as the team finished 3 of 20 from long range.
