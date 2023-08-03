The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Johnny Roger Schofield is an American poet/musician living in Yakima. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in English, he moved from California to Seattle to start an indie band (2001-08) that made five records, played 570-plus shows and toured 242,000 miles (plus live MTV performances/songs on TV shows and the Rock Band video game). Soon thereafter, he co-founded an electro-disco-rock band (2010-16) and will be releasing a solo record this year. In 2018, his poetry was published in the BOOTH literary journal (online and in print, BOOTH 13). He’s written three novels, created a poetry open mic, and won first place in the LiTFUSE Poetry Slam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.