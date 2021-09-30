The ninth annual Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association clinic is being held at Yakima Valley College on Saturday and Sunday.
University of Washington coach Mike Hopkins will be among the speakers along with Grant Leep and Keffery Fazio of Seattle Pacific and Austin Johnson of Lewis-Clark State.
Register online at www.wibca.com or contact Pat Fitterer at 509-952-5317 or coachfitterer@hotmail.com
