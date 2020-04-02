The Clear Lake 5-mile and half marathon joined the ever-growing lists of events canceled due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Race director Brian Paul said it’s the first time the Hard Core Runners Club has canceled the race at Camp Dudley near White Pass since the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980. Refunds will be given out to those who had already signed up to run the race initially scheduled for June 14, and Paul said it will return in June 2021.
The Yakima River Canyon Marathon that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled in mid-March, and the Grey Rock Trail Runs were nixed earlier this week.
The Yakima Skyline trail races set for mid-April were postponed with organizers hoping to hold the event in the fall.