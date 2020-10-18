Pat Muir is on vacation this week, so here’s some classic complaining from 2016.
Dear Crabby,
I have a question for which I know you can provide the answer. My question is a question regarding etiquette.
Is it impolite to make fun of someone for using the word “itch” when the word “scratch” should be used? Here is an example: “It’s like picking scabs or itching mosquito bites or whatever.”
I think we all like to have fun, but at the same time, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings nor do I want to be rude.
Thanks for your help.
Sincerely, Wannabe Member of the Grammar Police
Dear Wannabe,
I was halfway into formulating a response explaining prescriptive versus descriptive linguistic theory when it dawned on me that you were making fun of me.
The quote about “itching mosquito bites” is from last week’s Dear Crabby. I’m the offender! Me! Moi! That changes things a little, because, yes, it’s fine to make fun of me. My feelings are not hurt.
In general, though, I’d say no. In most situations, the grammar police come off as paternalistic and judgmental. I mean, nobody but nobody has ever said, “Thanks, I didn’t realize I was wrong on that.” More common responses include the sarcastic “Thaaaaanks, professor,” and the angry “What the hell is your problem, man?”
That’s because correcting grammar is very rarely intended to be helpful; it’s intended to assert superiority. So the person who looks worse in the exchange tends to be the one doing the correcting — unless that person is a copy editor, an English teacher or a parent correcting their own kids. (Yes, that was “their” as a singular possessive pronoun. Gasp!)
The other reason to think twice before correcting someone’s grammar — as though coming off as a smarter-than-thou pedant isn’t bad enough — is that you might be wrong yourself. You might, for instance, be clinging to an outdated, prescriptivist, black-and-white world in which “itch” means itch and “scratch” means scratch. Meanwhile, folks like me, the descriptivists who use “itch” as a transitive verb in place of “scratch” (because it sounds better in a given sentence or because it has a slightly less intense connotation), enjoy our many shades of gray.
We’re not alone, either. A no-less-sanctified source than the Webster’s New World College Dictionary Fourth Edition lists three definitions for “itch” as a transitive verb. The third definition, labeled “informal,” is simply “scratch.” And indeed, as a little online research shows, this usage (much-derided among the hoity-toity, the tut-tutters and the rushers to judge) is gaining currency.
The barbarians are at the gate, in other words, just itching their mosquito bites and waiting for the old, gray keepers of capital-P Proper English to die off. It’s not too late for you, Wannabe, to decide — CAUTION: Sentence-ending preposition ahead — which side of that gate you really “wanna be” on.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely, Crabby