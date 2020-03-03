Only one team the past two Class 1A girls tournaments has been able to defeat Cashmere and phenom Hailey Van Lith — the champions.
In 2018 it was Lynden Christian and its multiple 6-footers that beat the Bulldogs in the title game.
Last year, La Salle threw a wave of speedy guards at Van Lith in the Lightning’s semifinal victory en route to its first 1A championship.
This season, however, nobody has stopped the 22-0 Bulldogs. Just two teams have been within 10 points of Cashmere at the final buzzer.
The Louisville signee is still scoring a ton of points. She set the Washington career scoring record in mid-February and enters Thursday’s quarterfinal within reach of 3,000 points (she’s at 2,918).
But it’s those around the 5-9 senior who are helping make Cashmere the favorite this weekend.
“Some girls have really grown and matured — there is something to be said about being a senior,” said Bulldogs coach Brent Darnell, noting fellow 12th graders Grace Erdmann and Grace Hammond.
Should seedings hold, the top-seeded Bulldogs would meet No. 5 La Salle in the semifinals for the third straight year.
Cashmere topped the Lightning in the season opener for both this year.
Perennial power and second-seeded Lynden Christian sits on the other half of the bracket and features a lineup that might not be as tall as past Lyncs squads but is more balanced, Darnell noted.
Third-seeded Warden, led by a trio of sophomores including co-SCAC East player of the year Kiana Rios, might await LC in the semifinals.
Lynden Christian’s sixth-seeded boys were the overtime survivors of Saturday’s matchup against No. 3 Zillah that was an unfortunate product of the computer-generated RPI.
The defending champions still have a solid path to the title game with No. 4 River View and top-seeded Seattle Academy as possible opponents for the Leopards in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Zillah has beaten both this year.
That’s if the Leopards get past King’s at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Knights are seeded 14th because of a ultra-rugged scheduled that left the Knights with a deceiving 15-10 record. They beat the Lyncs in a district championship gamer.
“I do truly believe that their heart is in the right place,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said of the WIAA and the RPI. “But what a bummer — one of them is gone before you’ve had your coffee.”
The Lyncs graduated four senior starters from last year’s team but have jelled into a team capable of claiming LC’s seventh championship
“You hear the comments about how our time is done and they’ve used that as motivation,” DeBoer said. “It’s been fun to be part of the ride as these guys write their story.”