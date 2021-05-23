Heading into Tieton through the intersection at Summitview and Naches-Tieton roads, drivers see a small white building with a big red apple inside.
The big apple, which came from a Piggly Wiggly supermarket display, isn’t as large as some of Yakima County’s most unique attractions. But visitors can explore Tieton for something even more impressive than the apple — handcrafted mosaic signs and mosaic murals that reproduce several vibrant fruit labels from area orchardists.
Those signs and murals around Tieton’s lovely little town square are worth the drive, along with memorable attractions at several other destinations in the area. Here are some recommendations.
Teapot Dome gas station in Zillah
This quirky structure is an embodiment of its times. It was built in 1922, as the Teapot Dome Scandal rocked President Warren G. Harding’s administration in the early 1920s. Harding had transferred control of three oil reserve fields from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Department of Interior in 1921.
The reserve fields were to serve as an emergency fuel supply for the Navy. One of the reserves was at Teapot Dome, Wyo., named for a rock formation in the area.
Interior Secretary Albert Fall, who
persuaded Harding to put the oil fields under his control, then leased the reserves to the Pan-American Petroleum and Mammoth Oil companies. Word got out in April 1922 that the fields had been leased and Fall was later convicted of taking $400,000 in bribes. He was sentenced to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The teapot isn’t at its original location. City officials raised funds to move it in 2012 to 117 First Ave. It serves at the city’s visitors’ center.
Granger dinosaurs
It’s unexpected but still delightful to see dinosaurs “roaming” around this Lower Valley town. Granger is known for its replicas of dinosaurs, which have been created in its annual Dino-N-A-Day event. Though it didn’t happen in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers helped construct its 36th dinosaur in 2019.
A good place to get started seeing these handcrafted replicas is Hisey Dinosaur Park at 505 Main St. That’s where people have come to help build a new dinosaur every year.
The 2019 creation is a Sauropelta — a medium-sized dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period. They look like giant armored lizards, with vicious-looking spikes lining their sides and sprouting out of their shoulders and heads. It’s about 25 feet long and 6 feet high.
Though Granger’s dinosaurs are family-friendly, climbing them isn’t recommended. A photo of a woman who climbed up on one, then got scared and had to be rescued by the fire department entertained a lot of people on social media.
• West Valley barn quilts
Becky and Chawley Thomas of West Valley began a new project during the COVID-19 pandemic in creating large barn quilts for their friends and neighbors and others in and around Wiley City, the Apple Tree and Ahtanum areas of west Yakima County.
They were inspired by the painted barn quilts of Kittitas County. More than 100 colorful wooden panels inspired by quilt patterns are hung on barns around Ellensburg and Cle Elum. In early 2020, they began making their own barn quilts in Chawley’s shop near the house.
As of press time, the couple have created more than 40 barn quilts. They continue to make more. To see some of their earliest examples, take Ahtanum Road west toward Wiley City and Wiley Heights. A few barns on the Gilbert Road west of Wiley Heights Covenant Church have examples of the couple’s work.
• Art Deco design in Naches
Many people know Naches as a gateway to Rimrock Lake, many great places to hike and Mount Rainier. But architecture and design buffs may want to stop at this west central Yakima County town for a little art deco appreciation.
A striking example of this geometric and vertical style of design is a former gas station that greets drivers as they head downtown. The six-sided bright white building, known as the Art Deco Spire, is even more memorable after dark, when its neon lighting is on.
Another example of art deco in Naches is its former town hall and fire station at 303 Naches Ave. Now the Naches Community Library, the small red brick building features the original art deco lettering along the top of the structure.
In the summer of 2018, town officials dedicated a tall, angular sign with art deco lettering that stands on the north side of U.S. Highway 12 near Naches Valley Elementary School and beside the Naches Pathway. It welcomes people to town and includes a flagpole and an electronic readerboard that allows town officials to advertise events and other information.
• Toppenish murals
The collection of roughly 80 historical, wall-sized murals on buildings throughout Toppenish began in 1989 with “Clearing the Land.” Since then, murals have been added to the collection during what was an annual event in which a mural was painted live on the first Saturday of June. That event hasn’t happened for a few years now, but it’s worth a trip around town to see some of them.
The murals collectively tell a story of early settlement, development and culture on the walls of buildings in this Lower Valley city of roughly 9,100 residents within the Yakama Reservation. They include portrayals of Indigenous people, settlers and businesspeople, pastimes such as polo and Indian stick games, and historic buildings like the old stage house southwest of town.
While you’re driving around down, be sure to go past the Totem Pole House at 115 S. Elm St. Within the big chain-link fence around the small house you’ll see dozens of totem poles of all sizes.