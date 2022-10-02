- In my role at the South Central Workforce Council, I regularly review data about labor supply and demand, wages, unemployment, the job market, and demographics of the workforce. This labor market information helps us connect with workforce and plan training programs that meet the needs of industry.
- Recently I presented an overview of Yakima County to some teachers at YV Tech. I think you might be interested to learn about Yakima County:
- As you might have guessed, the top industry in Yakima County is agriculture. Agriculture has been the mainstay of our economy over the last 100 years. Healthcare, manufacturing, and retail trade are also large industries.
- Our unemployment rate for August was 5.7%. (The unemployment rate always lags a month.) Although this is higher than the state or national unemployment rate (3.7%), this is the is the lowest unemployment rate for the month of August in Yakima County since county data began to be recorded electronically in 1990.
- Our labor force participation rate is high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics defines this rate as the proportion of the age-eligible population that is in the labor force. Our rate is 67.8% compared to the national average labor force participation rate of 62.4%.
- One of the most in-demand skills is being bilingual (Spanish/English).
- What you might not know about Yakima is that our median household economy is $54.9K, $10K below the national median household income of $65K. Thanks to the west side’s contributions, the median household income for Washington State is $77K.
- Sadly, only 10.1% of Yakima County residents possess a bachelor’s degree. This is 10.2% below the national average. 23.0% of Washington residents possess a BA.
Michelle Smith is the communications and employer engagement manager for the South Central Workforce Council in Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.