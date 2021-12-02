SEATTLE — Central Washington made a statement to open league play Thursday night.
The Wildcats snapped a streak of nine straight losses to GNAC preseason favorite Seattle Pacific with a 68-65 road win, despite falling behind by 13 points early. An 8-0 run near the beginning of the second half put Central in front and a 12-0 run capped off by a Xavier Smith jumper with 8:33 left nearly put the game out of reach.
“I thought our guys showed great energy in the second half,” Central coach Brandon Rinta said. “We’ve been guarding the 3-point line so well this year. Tonight it was our interior defense that was the difference.”
Five threes in less than six minutes put the Wildcats in an early hole as the Falcons went on an 8-0 run to open up a 21-8 advantage. Three straight baskets by forward Marques Gilson cut the deficit to five before Central went more than five minutes without a point, even though Rinta said his team took some good shots.
Those barely included any 3-pointers, as the Wildcats kept getting into the paint for 46 points compared to just 24 for Seattle Pacific. Rinta said he was impressed by the way his players dominated inside and kept the Falcons off the free throw line.
Xavier Smith scored CWU’s last five points of the first half and carried the Wildcats offensively with a game-high 21 points, including two free throws with seven seconds left to hold off a late rally. Seattle Pacific missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer to seal Central’s third straight win.
Central held Seattle Pacific to season-lows of 36% shooting from the field and just six free throw attempts. A trip to Montana State Billings on Saturday will complete a six-game road trip to start the season before the Wildcats return to Ellensburg for their home opener against Pacific Lutheran next Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 21, Marques Gilson 10, Poquette 8, Thompson 8, Gennett 0, Pollard 6, Brizee 5, Knight 3, Stafford 3, Banks 0. 28-63 6-7 64.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Zack Paulsen 14, Divant’e Mofftt 11, Cavell 8, Anderson 6, Samore 4, Sidhu 6, Khan 6, Medjo 2, El Mardi 0, Blackmon 0. 22-61 4-4 57.
Halftime: 32-27 SPU.
3-point goals: CWU 2-4 (Stafford 1-1, Knight 1-2), SPU 11-29 (Paulsen 2-4, Cavell 2-4, Sidhu 2-4, Khan 2-5, Moffitt 2-6, Anderson 1-3). Rebounds: CWU 43 (Poquette 7), SPU 36 (Paulsen 5, Anderson 5, Samore 5). Assists: CWU 3, SPU 6. Turnovers: CWU 12, SPU 11. Steals: CWU 4, SPU 5. Fouls: CWU 13, SPU 15. Fouled out —None.
