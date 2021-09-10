The two coaches responsible for some of Central Washington's best offensive seasons ever will meet again Saturday afternoon at Cheney.
Wildcats coach Chris Fisk and Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker took a trip to Roos Field together in 2018, when the Wildcats lost 58-13 to the No. 9 Eagles. This time they'll be on opposite sides for the first time since Fisk coached the offense at University of Mary and Shoemaker held co-offensive coordinator duties at St. Cloud State University in 2009.
"Coach Shoemaker and I see offensive football identically," Fisk said. "It was really fun for us for that short amount of time that we did get to work together to produce some of the better offenses in Central history."
After Fisk arrived in 2016, the co-offensive coordinators helped Central win seven games and average 34 points per game before quarterback Reilly Hennessy arrived to take the offense to new heights during Shoemaker's last two seasons. The Wildcats won 19 of 23 games thanks to a pair of top ten offenses, including the 2018 group that ranked second in Division II with more than 540 yards per game.
Shoemaker joined Eastern Washington in spring 2019 and inherited an offense led by junior quarterback Eric Barriere. The third-team All-Big Sky selection threw for 31 touchdowns and then added 19 more in seven games last spring while averaging more than 370 yards of total offense per game, earning first team All-America honors.
"Eric's probably the best of any of the guys that I've gotten a chance to coach," Shoemaker said. "I'm not envious of coach (Nate) Johnson."
He's the Central defensive coordinator who will be trying to devise a way to contain Barriere and the Eagles, who put up 471 yards, including 374 through the air, in a 35-33 double overtime win at UNLV last week. Fisk said the best option would be to keep Barriere off the field by controlling the clock like North Dakota State managed to do in a 24-10 playoff win over EWU last spring.
Of course, that won't be easy for an offense accustomed to moving the ball quickly, so Fisk said the Wildcats may need to adjust their approach. When Barriere does take the field, Central hopes to keep him from finding open space where he can utilize his elite athleticism.
"You've got to find a way to not let him run wild against your defense," Fisk said. "You've got to find a way to contain him and he's got a lot of really, really good targets to throw to."
Barriere's never lost in 13 games on EWU's signature red turf, where the Eagles will be looking to extend a 17-game home winning streak. Fisk said he's happy Shoemaker's earned the opportunity to hold such a prominent position at a prestigious FCS program, and the Wildcats understand they'll face a huge challenge Saturday.
But Shoemaker won't overlook a defense featuring several players he recruited while at Ellensburg, such as senior linebacker Donte Hamilton and another pair of graduate students on the defensive line, Christian Penny and Max Nauer. The Wildcats pulled off a stunning 21-14 upset at Eastern in 2006, then nearly repeated the feat in a 35-32 loss against the eventual 2010 FCS champions.
Shoemaker took over the program in January 2014 and always knew Fisk possessed the leadership skills required to become a head coach. They initially met at a pro development clinic in the Midwest and still attend similar events every year in addition to frequent conversations throughout the season.
Fisk said he spoke to Shoemaker on Tuesday and still looks to his former boss as a mentor. The possibility of one day coaching on the same staff again seemed to intrigue both men, but for now they're focused on finding success this Saturday.
"Coach (Shoemaker) and I are close," Fisk said. "But when the game starts, friendships aside, we're going to try to spoil his first game this season on the red turf."
