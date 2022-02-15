Former All-American quarterback Mike Reilly and GNAC softball player of the year Samantha Petrich headline four new additions to Central Washington’s Hall of Fame.
The school announced Monday the first in-person induction ceremony since 2019 will be held April 23 at the CWU Student Union and Recreation Center Ball Room. Longtime equipment manager Teresa Miller and former Wildcat Club president John Delaney, a CWU Distinguished Alumni, will join Reilly and Petrich as inductees.
Central originally selected Reilly for the Hall’s 2020 class, but he was unable to attend after the ceremony was moved from spring to fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reilly recently finished a 12-year CFL career that included two Grey Cup wins and a Most Outstanding Player award in 2017.
He won the GNAC’s offensive player of the year award as a senior in 2008 after throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 37 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading the Wildcats to a perfect conference record and a playoff berth. Reilly holds the NCAA all-division record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass after he threw for one in all 46 games of a collegiate career that included 12,448 yards and 118 passing touchdowns.
Petrich arrived in Ellensburg two years after Reilly left and put her name in the record books despite playing only two seasons at Central. The shortstop from Lower Columbia College ranks seventh in GNAC history with a .413 career batting average and her on-base percentage of .509 is second only to Simon Fraser’s Kelsey Habert.
A phenomenal senior season with 13 home runs and 41 RBI in 46 games made Petrich the GNAC player of the year, West Region player of the year and a first-team All-American in 2011. Her efforts helped the Wildcats win back-to-back regular season GNAC titles and earn the school’s first four NCAA Division II West Regional victories.
Tickets to the Hall of Fame gala are $50 each or $60 at the door and can be purchased online at wildcatsports.com.
Wildcats sign QB
Central Washington announced three-star quarterback Kennedy McGill from North Creek as a late addition to its 2022 signing class.
McGill joins Lakewood quarterback Justice Taylor and 23 other incoming freshmen as part of the class unveiled on Signing Day two weeks ago. Quincy Glasper’s expected to return for his sophomore season after throwing for 1,371 yards and scoring 22 total touchdowns in seven games last season.
