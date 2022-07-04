Data on COVID-19 for the Tri-Cities area was mixed over the past week, with wastewater sampling showing a sharp increase in the virus in the community but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reducing the community level rating for part of the area.
The CDC improved the rating of the community COVID-19 level for Benton County to “low” for COVID-19, but Franklin County remains rated “medium,” as both counties were a week ago. Benton County was one of just seven counties in Washington state to have a rating of “low,” as of Friday.
Seventeen were rated “medium” and 15, including Walla Walla County, were rated “high.”
Across the nation 45% of counties have “low” community levels of COVID-19, 35% have “medium” levels and 19% have “high” levels, according to the CDC.
The CDC rates counties based on the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital beds used by patients with COVID and hospital admissions for people with the disease. Because of the rating for Franklin County, tours of Hanford’s historic B Reactor, part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, have been canceled for the second week in a row, including for the Fourth of July three-day weekend. Most of the Hanford nuclear reservation is in Benton and Franklin counties.
The ratings also provide a general guide for community members. The CDC says that people at high risk for severe disease in counties with medium COVID-19 community levels, such as Franklin, should at least talk to their doctor about whether they should be wearing a mask, and people in contact with those at high risk for severe disease should wear a mask when indoors with them.
Wearing masks indoors is recommended for everyone when community levels are rated as “high,” as they are in Walla Walla County. Many public health officials in Washington state continue to recommend wearing masks in crowded spaces across the state.
