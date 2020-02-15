Two records, one night.
Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith and Odessa’s Ryan Moffet set the Washington career-scoring records Saturday.
Van Lith broke Jennifer Stinson’s long-standing state record with 46 points as the top-ranked Bulldogs (21-0) rolled past Omak 84-28 in the Class 1A Caribou Trail League championship game at Eastmont High School.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard has 2,886 career points to surpass the 2,881 Stinson scored for Davenport from 1991-95.
Van Lith’s record might not last long — junior Julianna Walker of Annie Wright in Tacoma already has 2,291 points.
If it were to fall next season, it would repeat what happened to the boys mark Saturday.
Moffet moved past Brock Ravet to Washington’s boys high school all-time scoring leader. He scored 22 points in the Tigers’ 70-56 win against Cusick in Saturday’s Class 1B Northeast district semifinal at Medical Lake High School.
Ravet set the record last season at Kittitas, when he eclipsed previous record-holder Lance Den Boer (2,851) of Sunnyside Christian on Feb. 1, 2019. Ravet led Kittitas to three consecutive Class 2B state titles in Spokane.
Ravet finished his career with 3,100 points. Moffet has 3,112 points with most of the postseason still to go with the unbeaten Tigers (22-0).