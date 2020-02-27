Yakima once again has an indoor football team.
Whether that team has a viable league to play in would seem to be in question.
Just hours after the Yakima Canines ownership signed an agreement with the Central Washington State Fair to use the SunDome for six games as part of a 12-game schedule, news came out that likely puts the American West Football Conference in jeopardy.
The Tri-Cities Fire, one of four teams in the AWFC and the Canines’ first opponent, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night that it was suspending operations for the 2020 season because of financial problems.
The Canines were scheduled to visit Tri-Cities at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on March 21 to open their inaugural season.
Yakima also was scheduled to make its home debut against the Fire on April 4.
The Fire’s departure leaves the league with teams in Yakima, Wenatchee and Nampa, Idaho. Reno dropped out after playing in 2019.
A message Thursday to Canines owner/coach Warren Reynolds asking for comment was not returned.
The league website, which hasn’t had a new posting under the ‘news’ link since late last year, doesn’t have a phone number, and no response was received to an email left on the site.
Yakima has had two indoor football teams play one season before shutting down.
It seems that the Canines might not make it that far.