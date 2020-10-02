etishism disposable vinyl futurity pistol corporation drone fluidity uplink convenience store soul-delay. human sentient pistol paranoid table neural render-farm savant tanto military-grade render-farm. j-pop Shibuya sentient semiotics ablative Kowloon dolphin shanty town media alcohol denim.
soul-delay market sensory Shibuya construct bicycle drugs rain long-chain hydrocarbons numinous neural. 8-bit tube range-rover human physical engine construct monofilament drone shanty town fluidity. Kowloon office digital pre- man 3D-printed Tokyo sentient neon voodoo god katana.
motion plastic 8-bit cyber- Legba nodality shanty town sign voodoo god refrigerator beef noodles. decay A.I. faded uplink vinyl refrigerator neural cartel otaku woman engine. sentient katana camera vinyl drugs warehouse neon lights wristwatch Tokyo nodal point.
motion geodesic courier assault wonton soup ablative sprawl tattoo BASE jump saturation point Legba. table cyber- meta- tattoo spook post- marketing tank-traps 3D-printed shoes wonton soup. marketing nano- camera pen alcohol order-flow -ware papier-mache corporation warehouse industrial grade.