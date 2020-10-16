PRE-PLAYOFF PERFECTION

The Top 10

No Team Year W-L

1. Eisenhower 1964 9-0

2. Ellensburg 1970 10-0

3. Wapato 1960 8-0

4. Naches Valley 1963 9-0

5. Ellensburg 1972 9-0

6. Prosser 1968 9-0

7. Marquette 1964 9-0

8. East Valley 1961 9-0

9. White Swan 1962 9-0

10. Highland 1970 9-0

Valley’s Unbeaten and Untied (1950-1972)

1972: Ellensburg 9-0.

1971: Highland, 9-0.

1970: Ellensburg 10-0, Highland 9-0.

1968: Prosser 9-0.

1967: Sunnyside, 9-0.

1965: Highland, 9-0.

1964: Eisenhower, 9-0, Marquette, 9-0.

1963: Naches Valley, 9-0.

1962: Marquette, 9-0, White Swan 9-0.

1961: Toppenish 9-0, East Valley 9-0.

1960: Wapato 8-0, East Valley 9-0.

1959: Wapato, 9-0, East Valley 8-0.

1958: Ellensburg, 9-0.

1957: Ellensburg, 9-0.

1952: Goldendale 9-0.

1950: White Swan 8-0.