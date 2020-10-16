PRE-PLAYOFF PERFECTION
The Top 10
No Team Year W-L
1. Eisenhower 1964 9-0
2. Ellensburg 1970 10-0
3. Wapato 1960 8-0
4. Naches Valley 1963 9-0
5. Ellensburg 1972 9-0
6. Prosser 1968 9-0
7. Marquette 1964 9-0
8. East Valley 1961 9-0
9. White Swan 1962 9-0
10. Highland 1970 9-0
Valley’s Unbeaten and Untied (1950-1972)
1972: Ellensburg 9-0.
1971: Highland, 9-0.
1970: Ellensburg 10-0, Highland 9-0.
1968: Prosser 9-0.
1967: Sunnyside, 9-0.
1965: Highland, 9-0.
1964: Eisenhower, 9-0, Marquette, 9-0.
1963: Naches Valley, 9-0.
1962: Marquette, 9-0, White Swan 9-0.
1961: Toppenish 9-0, East Valley 9-0.
1960: Wapato 8-0, East Valley 9-0.
1959: Wapato, 9-0, East Valley 8-0.
1958: Ellensburg, 9-0.
1957: Ellensburg, 9-0.
1952: Goldendale 9-0.
1950: White Swan 8-0.