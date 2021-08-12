Updated 3 p.m.: Evacuation levels along Bumping River Road, the drainage and the entire Bumping River corridor have moved up to Level 3 (go now) because of the Schneider Springs Fire, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
As of 2:30 p.m., the State Route 410 corridor from Rock Creek to Bumping road is under a Level 2 (get set) evacuation notice. Anyone who lives in this area should be prepared to evacuate.
Updated 10:49 a.m.: Air quality was at unhealthy levels in Yakima on Thursday from smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire and other fires in the region.
The Schneider Springs Fire was caused by lightning Aug. 3 and is burning uncontained about 20 miles northwest of Naches and about 10 miles from Nile. It was 7,150 acres Thursday morning, with 197 personnel assigned to fight it.
The southern flank of the fire has been affected with heavy smoke. The fire is expected to grow on Thursday, mainly to the north, west and south toward the William O. Douglas Wilderness area, according to a Thursday morning update. The eastern edge of the fire along Rattlesnake Creek continues to hold.
“Smoky conditions continue throughout the valley from multiple sources in the geographic area, and residents and visitors are urged to be especially mindful of changing air and driving conditions on Highways 12 and 410, and to be aware of increased traffic from emergency responders,” the update said.
Winds are forecast to return this weekend as a low-pressure system moves in Friday, the update said. For more information on wildfire smoke in Washington, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
There have been no changes in evacuation levels, with Level 2 (get set) notices in place around Nile and the Bumping Lake corridor.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
Information on the fire is available at facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7775/.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders and information.