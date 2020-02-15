Basketball: Central Washington Select will host tryouts for 6th-grade boys on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland from 7-8:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee and players need to bring a ball and jersey. Tryout spots can be reserved by contacting Joe Northrop at 509-430-1938 or jnorthrop68@gmail.com.
• Central Washington Select will host boys tryouts on Sunday, March 8 at West Valley High School. 8th and 9th-graders will tryout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 10th thru 12th-graders will tryout from 1-2:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee and players need to bring a ball and jersey. For more information or if you are interested and can’t attend, contact Tony Fritz at 509-307-2143 or tony@basketballdevelopmentschool.com.