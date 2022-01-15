Catastrophe averted as fire near
New Jersey chemical plant is contained
PASSAIC, N.J. — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.
The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted. Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the afternoon, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.
The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs, Lora said.
Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.
Man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, demands prisoner be freed
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he is.
The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
Ralph Emery, famed country music broadcaster, dies at 88
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ralph Emery, who became known as the dean of country music broadcasters over more than a half-century in radio and television, died Saturday, his family said. He was 88.
Emery passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He had been hospitalized for a week.
Emery was probably best known for his work on the Nashville Network cable channel. From 1983 to 1993, he was host of the channel’s live talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” earning the title “the Johnny Carson of cable television” for his interviewing style. From 2007 to 2015, Emery hosted a weekly program on RFD-TV, a satellite and cable TV channel. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
— Compiled from news services
