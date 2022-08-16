FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
DECLARER PLAY OF THE YEAR?
After 49 of 60 boards in the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams, Paul Street's team led Pierre Zimmermann's by 10 international match points. The teams traded 2-IMP swings on the next two boards. Then came today's deal. What happened in four hearts after West led a low diamond, covered by the king and ace?
At the other table, declarer Ron Pachtman ran the heart 10, Piotr Gawrys in tempo playing the nine as a suit-preference signal for spades. South led another trump, going up with the ace when West discarded a diamond. Then came three rounds of clubs. Michal Klukowski cashed his spade ace and played another spade for down two.
In this auction, three clubs was a mixed raise (four trumps and nine losers), three diamonds asked North if he liked his hand, and four hearts said that he did.
The play began identically, with a diamond to the king and ace, heart 10 ducked, with East playing the nine. However, what did declarer Sjoert Brink do now?
East had paused slightly over the heart 10, so South was sure he had the king. East had also produced the diamond king and had to have a high spade; otherwise, West would have led the spade ace. Thus, West had to have the club queen; else, East would have opened the bidding.
At trick three, Brink led the club five from his hand!
Manno, as would we all, played low, so dummy's jack took the trick.
Still not out of the woods, declarer played a club to his ace, cashed the club king, crossed to the heart ace and discarded a spade on the 13th club. Brilliant!
That gave the Zimmermann team 11 IMPs and the lead by 106-105.
** ** **
North 09-09-22
SPADES Q 9 4
HEARTS A J 8 2
DIAMONDS J 6
CLUBS J 9 3 2
West East
SPADES A 8 7 2 SPADES K J 10
HEARTS 5 HEARTS K 9 3
DIAMONDS 10 8 7 5 4 DIAMONDS K 9 3 2
CLUBS Q 10 7 CLUBS 8 6 4
South
SPADES 6 5 3
HEARTS Q 10 7 6 4
DIAMONDS A Q
CLUBS A K 5
Dealer: East
Vulnerable: East-West
South West North East
Pass
1HEARTS Pass 3CLUBS Pass
3DIAMONDS Pass 4HEARTS All Pass
Opening lead: DIAMONDS 4
