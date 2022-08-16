FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
WILD EXCITEMENT IN SPINGOLD FINAL
The 60-board final of the Spingold Knockout Teams at the Summer North American Championships was between multinational teams captained by Paul Street of Delray Beach, Florida, and Pierre Zimmermann from Switzerland. With one quarter to go, Street led by 10 international match points. Board 46 (rotated to make South the declarer) was dynamite. With three players having long suits, there rated to be fireworks and guesswork.
In this auction, the Street team sat North-South. One club by Andrea Manno (North) was either natural or any balanced hand out of the range for a one-no-trump opening.
Massimiliano di Franco (South) responded with the obvious(!) one spade, which was three-way: 4 or more points and denying a four-card major, or five or more diamonds and game-forcing values (perhaps with a four-card major), or game-invitational with five or more clubs.
After Sjoert Brink (West) jumped to four spades, North naturally rebid five clubs.
South did not fancy that contract, although six clubs was cold, and it would have taken a heart lead to defeat seven. When South removed to five diamonds, everyone passed.
West led the spade nine, hoping his partner would ruff and return a heart. However, declarer won with dummy's ace. At first glance, with clubs 3-3 and the heart finesse working, declarer can take all of the tricks. However, West ruffs the first round of hearts.
At the table, di Franco cashed the club ace for one discard. Then he overtook the diamond king to draw trumps. When he cashed the heart ace and West discarded, declarer conceded two heart tricks. Plus 600 to Street.
North 09-06-22
SPADES A 5
HEARTS 9 5 3
DIAMONDS K
CLUBS A K Q 10 9 5 3
West East
SPADES K Q J 10 9 8 6 3 SPADES 7 4
HEARTS -- HEARTS K J 8 7 2
DIAMONDS 7 6 DIAMONDS 5 3 2
CLUBS 8 7 4 CLUBS J 6 2
South
SPADES 2
HEARTS A Q 10 6 4
DIAMONDS A Q J 10 9 8 4
CLUBS --
Dealer: North
Vulnerable: North-South
South West North East
1CLUBS Pass
1SPADES 4SPADES 5CLUBS Pass
5DIAMONDS Pass Pass Pass
Opening lead: SPADES 9
