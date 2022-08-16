FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
A SMALL GAIN STARTED A GOOD RUN
Just over halfway through the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams, the Pierre Zimmermann team led Paul Street's by 76 international match points to 38. Board 32 started a Street comeback.
At the other table, North for the Street team opened two hearts, showing a weak heart-minor two-suiter. After that, West played in three no-trump, made with two unstressful overtricks.
In this sequence, Klukowski (South) opened light third in hand at favorable vulnerability. Zatorski (West) preferred pass to one no-trump, hoping for a penalty. Gawrys (North) responded one no-trump, as experts do these days. After South ran to two diamonds, Pachtman balanced with a double, and West was delighted to pass. What did West lead?
Being strong in declarer's side suit, West led the diamond king. When allowed to hold the trick, he continued with the diamond queen. Still on lead, West persevered with the diamond jack. South took that trick, cashed the diamond eight and exited with a club.
One thinks East should have pushed through the spade jack, but he shifted to a low heart, declarer winning with his ace and playing another club. Now East did lead the spade jack, covered by the queen and king. Then West played his spade three, hoping his partner had the eight, but it was not to be. Klukowski had "escaped" for down four, taking one spade, one heart and two diamonds.
Minus 660 and plus 800 gave Street 4 IMPs.
There were several routes to down five (and 10 IMPs). Near the end, if West had thrown his heart king under declarer's ace, that would have done the job.
North 09-03-22
SPADES 7
HEARTS J 10 9 8 6
DIAMONDS 7 6 5
CLUBS Q J 10 4
West East
SPADES A K 10 9 3 SPADES J 4
HEARTS K 4 HEARTS Q 7 5 2
DIAMONDS K Q J 2 DIAMONDS 10 9
CLUBS 9 7 CLUBS A K 8 6 2
South
SPADES Q 8 6 5 2
HEARTS A 3
DIAMONDS A 8 4 3
CLUBS 5 3
Dealer: North
Vulnerable: East-West
South West North East
Pass Pass
1SPADES Pass 1NT Pass
2DIAMONDS Pass Pass Dbl.
Pass Pass Pass
Opening lead: ??
