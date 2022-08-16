FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
JUST AN OVERTRICK -- WHO CARES?
After 52 of the 60 boards in the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams at the Summer North American Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, Pierre Zimmermann's team had just taken a lead of 1 international match point over Paul Street's squad.
This was Board 53. Look at the South hand. What would you bid after the given start to the auction?
Since partner is allowed to double lighter in the fourth position than in the second, there is a tendency for the advancer (here, South) to underbid slightly. Andrea Manno saw it that way, advancing with one no-trump, which was passed out. However, Michal Klukowski upgraded for his aces and 10s. (Edgar Kaplan's 4Cs method rates this hand at 10.9 points.) He sensibly invited game by jumping to two no-trump. Then Piotr Gawrys liked his hand enough to bid game. At IMPs, when you smell a game, bid it!
The play was similar at both tables. The declarers won with dummy's spade ace and played two rounds of diamonds. In the fullness of time, each declarer took one spade, two hearts, four diamonds and two clubs. That gave 10 IMPs to Zimmermann and the lead by 11. Each declarer had a couple of chances to take 10 tricks. If Manno had done that, the swing would have been only 9 IMPs. However, what does 1 IMP matter? Well, Street regained 10 IMPs on the next board, but the last six deals were all flat. Pierre Zimmermann-Fernando Piedra, Sjoert Brink-Sebastiaan Drijver and Gawrys-Klukowski had won by 116 IMPs to 115.
North 09-10-22
SPADES A
HEARTS A K 10 8
DIAMONDS 9 7 6 5 3
CLUBS Q 7 6
West East
SPADES 7 4 SPADES K J 9 6 3 2
HEARTS J 9 7 6 4 2 HEARTS Q
DIAMONDS Q J DIAMONDS K 4
CLUBS 9 8 3 CLUBS K J 5 4
South
SPADES Q 10 8 5
HEARTS 5 3
DIAMONDS A 10 8 2
CLUBS A 10 2
Dealer: East
Vulnerable: Both
South West North East
1SPADES
Pass Pass Dbl. Pass
??
Opening lead: SPADES 7
