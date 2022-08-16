FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
SAME CONTRACT, DIFFERENT LEAD
When you are on opening lead and have chosen the suit you will attack, usually which card to play is clear-cut -- but not always.
In today's deal, the sixth of 60 in the recent Spingold Knockout Teams final, which spade should West lead against three no-trump?
Yes, West might lead a heart, hoping to find partner with a long and strong holding there. In this deal, though, it is unsuccessful. Declarer wins the first trick in his hand and runs the club jack, happy to lose to East's queen because dummy's spade king is safe from attack. South takes two hearts, four diamonds and three clubs.
Both Wests chose to lead from their longest suit.
Paul Street picked a low spade, but this was fatal to his cause. Pierre Zimmermann (South) let Nicolas L'Ecuyer (East) win with his jack. When East shifted to the heart queen, South took the trick with his ace and ran the club jack, for the reason just given. Zimmermann took those nine tricks.
At the other table, Sjoert Brink led the spade 10, theoretically the correct card from his interior sequence. The drawback with an interior sequence is that partner tends to forget you can have a higher honor; he assumes you have led your top card.
Here, though, West took the first trick and continued with the spade nine. To make his contract, South had to play low again from the board. However, after some agonizing moments, Massimiliano di Franco called for dummy's king, hoping either West had the ace or the suit was 4-4.
Plus 600 and plus 100 gave Zimmermann 12 international match points, and the lead by 26-1.
North 08-30-22
SPADES K 5 4
HEARTS K 9 3
DIAMONDS Q 10 9 2
CLUBS A 9 2
West East
SPADES Q 10 9 6 2 SPADES A J 7
HEARTS 8 4 HEARTS Q J 10 7 2
DIAMONDS J 6 DIAMONDS 8 7 3
CLUBS 7 6 5 3 CLUBS Q 4
South
SPADES 8 3
HEARTS A 6 5
DIAMONDS A K 5 4
CLUBS K J 10 8
Dealer: South
Vulnerable: North-South
South West North East
1NT Pass 3NT All Pass
Opening lead: ??
